College Scholarships Now Available for Children of Military Heroes

DULLES, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help those who have sacrificed for our country, Freedom Alliance is accepting applications from college-age children of military heroes for the 2022-2023 school year. Students are eligible if they are the dependent son or daughter of a U.S. Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine or Guardsman who was killed or permanently disabled (100 percent VA disability rating) in a combat mission or training accident.

“Military service should be recognized and rewarded,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “We want to ensure that every eligible student applies and receives the tuition assistance they deserve.”

Also eligible are students whose parent suffered a major limb amputation due to enemy action or who was awarded the Medal of Honor, Navy Cross, Distinguished Service Cross, Air Force Cross or Coast Guard Cross. Students must be a high school senior or graduate or registered as a full-time undergraduate and under the age of 26.

“Freedom Alliance scholarships support the sons and daughters of American heroes with the high cost of a college education, and they are a reminder to Gold Star students and dependents of disabled veterans that their parent’s sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation,” Kilgannon explained. “Elected leaders are failing are youth by allowing higher education to become unaffordable to so many, especially military families.”

The College Savings Indicator, a recent study conducted by Fidelity Investments, shows that “the cost of college is at an all-time high,” and parents are deeply concerned about their ability to help their children pay for a college education. Among the findings in the Fidelity study:

Parents say college is their No. 1 savings priority, yet families are only on track to cover 27 percent of anticipated college costs, down from 33 percent in 2020.

9 out of 10 parents cite inflation and rising college costs as cause for concern.

81 percent of parents are concerned about the recent market volatility’s impact on their college savings, up from 74 percent in 2020.

Freedom Alliance has awarded over $20 million in scholarships and continues to help hundreds of students each year. Scholarships may be used at colleges or universities; community colleges; or vocational or technical schools. To learn more or apply for a Freedom Alliance scholarship, please visit FAScholarship.com or call 800-475-6620, ext. 301 or 303.

About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Retreats, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more.

Learn more about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

