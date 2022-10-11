Alpine Income Property Trust Provides Corporate Update

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today provided an update on its recent corporate and investment activities:



Disclosed that it sustained no material damage to its properties from Hurricane Ian.

Sold six net lease properties during the third quarter of 2022 for total disposition volume of $50.5 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 5.5%, generating total gains of $11.6 million.

Acquired nine net lease retail properties during the third quarter of 2022 for total acquisition volume of $36.7 million, reflecting a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.1%.

Collected 100% of contractual base rents due during the third quarter of 2022.

Entered into interest rate swaps for the previously unhedged portions of its 2026 and 2027 term loans, fixing SOFR over the remaining life of the term loans.

Formally relocated the Company’s corporate headquarters from Daytona Beach, Florida to downtown Winter Park, Florida. The Company’s new headquarters are now located at 369 N. New York Ave., Suite 201, Winter Park, FL 32789.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane Ian and I’m thankful to report that all of our team members are safe and none of our properties were materially impacted by the storm,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. "We made great progress during the third quarter to de-risk our balance sheet with our recent credit facility expansion and hedging activities, and with an average disposition cap rate of 5.5%, we continue to accretively recycle assets and further improve our high-quality, retail net lease portfolio while organically growing asset-level cash flow. We look forward to providing our full quarterly results in the coming weeks.”

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

