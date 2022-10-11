Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Reach Value of US$ 7.0 Bn by 2031, States TMR Assessment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global commercial satellite imaging market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 7.0 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the report finds that the market for commercial satellite imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The global commercial satellite imaging market is expected to observe notable business opportunities in from the defense sector and the government organizations from across the globe. Moreover, the market is anticipated to observe significant growth prospects owing to a rise in the demand for data analytics in different sectors. This aside, the utilization of satellite imaging is likely to increase in the upcoming years owing to their rising demand for advanced technologies including metaverse, AI/ML, 5G, digital twin, and IoT. This, in turn, is prognosticated to create lucrative prospects in the commercial satellite imaging market during the forecast period.

Players are growing efforts to expand their businesses and establish themselves as a leader in satellite imagery industry. Hence, they are seen using different strategies such as acquisitions and new product launches in order to stay ahead of the competition, note analysts of a TMR study.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=577

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Key Findings

The demand for geospatial intelligence available from commercial and government sources is being increasing in the recent years. These services are being utilized by defense and government entities for different use cases. Hence, rising demand for these services is expected to help in the expansion of the satellite imaging market size during the forecast period.

Commercial satellite imaging services are in high demand among organizations from the agriculture, government and defense sectors, mapping and construction planning, and oil & gas industries. This wide range of service application is likely to drive the growth prospects in the market, notes a TMR assessment that delivers important insights on the commercial satellite imagery cost worldwide 2022.

The application of geospatial and other digital technologies including digital twin, artificial intelligence, and BIM is being rising as it allows for on-site smooth functioning and timely project delivery. This factor is creating lucrative avenues for the market players including top satellite imagery companies. Besides, the commercial satellite imaging industry is being driven by a rise in the trend of digitization across many developed and developing nations globally.



Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=577

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Growth Boosters

Rapid developments in the remote sensing technologies are projected to fuel the demand growth in the commercial satellite imaging market

Rise in the utilization of satellite imaging in the insurance sector is anticipated influence positively on the future of commercial satellite imagery business model

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Regional Analysis

The North America commercial satellite imaging market is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to many important factors including rise in the demand for commercial satellite imaging from the regional government sector entities and agencies together with the presence of key players in the region

The market is anticipated to attract notable business opportunities in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Europe due to increase in the application of satellite imagery from the regional end-use industries

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=577

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Spaceknow

DigitalGlobe

Planet Labs

Harris Corporation

Galileo Group

BlackSky Global

European Space Imaging

ImageSat International

Maxar

UrtheCast

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Segmentation

Application Energy Geospatial Technology Natural Resources Management Construction & Development Disaster Response Management Defense & Intelligence Conservation & Research Environment Monitoring Crop Monitoring Others

End-use Industry Government Civil and Construction Military and Defense Forestry Agriculture Energy and Utilities Oil, Gas and Mining Insurance Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Electronics and Semiconductors Research Report

Ultracapacitors Market - Ultracapacitors Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 11.22 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2021 to 2031.

Pressure Transducer Market - The global pressure transducers market is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2022 to 2031

Vacuum Capacitor Market - Vacuum Capacitors Market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 324.1 Mn by 2031.

Supercapacitor Market - Supercapacitor Market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.24% during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 and reach a valuation of US $ 5979.6 Mn by 2026.

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market - GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031.

High Reliability Semiconductor Market - High Reliability Semiconductor Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031 and is slated to clock a modest CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market - Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market - Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market revenue is anticipated to reach USD 7.28 bn by the end of 2027, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com