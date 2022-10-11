Nidec Comments on Toyo Keizai Online’s Article

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) has noted today that Toyo Keizai Online published an article on October 7, 2022 which expresses doubts that Nidec is conducting inappropriate processing in the acquisition of treasury stock. The article is completely wrong.



Nidec complies the laws and regulations and is considering legal measures against the media.