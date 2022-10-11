Natural Chelating Agents Market to hit USD 4 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The natural chelating agents market value is set to reach USD 4 billion by 2030, According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness regarding health risks from water pollution has enabled government bodies to frame strict regulations for water contaminants. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing or developing new regulations for certain contaminants in drinking water.

One of the regulations under development includes Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), under which the EPA has initiated steps to strengthen the regulatory framework for lead in drinking water. These regulations will increase the consumption of natural chelating agents, which are used for segregating metal ions from the water.

Natural chelating agents market from glutamic acid diacetate (GLDA) segment will register over 8% CAGR between 2022-2030. GLDA is produced from natural, renewable raw materials. The compound is biodegradable with a high level of solubility across a wide pH range and serves as a strong chelating agent for enhancing preservative effectiveness. Consequently, GLDA is emerging as a greener alternative for other chelates such as NTA and EDTA.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 244 market data tables & 21 figures & charts from the report, “Natural Chelating Agents Market Analysis By Product (Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Iminodisuccinate, Ethylene Diamine Disuccinate (EDDS), Glutamic Acid Diacetate (GLDA), Iminodisuccinic Acid (IDSA), Methylglycine Diacetic Acid (MGDA)), Source (Plants, Microorganism), Application (Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pulp and Paper, Agrichemicals, Food and Beverage, Water Treatment ) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

Natural chelating agents market from the personal care & cosmetics application segment will be worth more than USD 280 million by 2030. The skincare sector is growing at an exponential rate. Consumers are looking for products that are organic, clean, and cruelty-free. These products are free from chemicals, environment friendly, and deliver effective results without any side effects.

Natural chelators are used in personal care formulations to augment effectiveness and enhance stability. These compounds are added to liquid soap and body wash to prevent degradation of color and fragrance, and to maintain antimicrobial synergy.

Asia Pacific natural chelating agents market will exhibit over 6% growth between 2022-2030. One of the factors influencing regional trends is the stringency of regulations for water treatment. For instance, Singapore is making consistent investments in R&D for effective water treatment processes and sound watershed management.

Some of the major players operating in the natural chelating agents industry include Omya Kinetik, Shandong Yuanlian Chemical Co., Ltd., DOW, Akzo Noble N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Nouryon, Kemira OYJ, and Innospec. Companies are planning strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolio.

