Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size to Surpass US$ 9.23 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market by Technology (High Slice, Mid Slice, Low Slice, and Cone Beam Computed Tomography), by Modality (O arm and C arm), by Application (Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Neurology, and Others), by End User (Hospitals & clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Imaging Diagnostic Centers) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the computed tomography (CT) scanners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2021 to reach US$ 9.23 Billion by 2030.

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer, orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the perpetual commercialization of novel products and increasing demand for imaging-assisted surgery further drive the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market. Conversely, high maintenance costs and limited adoption rates for novel and innovative products due to high prices are restraining the growth of the global computed tomography market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market are

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic plc

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Planmeca Oy

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Growth Drivers

According to the WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. It will be responsible for an estimated 10 million deaths in 2020. The most common causes of death in 2020 were lung, colon, liver, stomach, and breast cancer. Every year approximately 400,000 children develop cancer. About 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. The rising prevalence of various cancers worldwide has increased the demand for better diagnostics and treatment options. This is expected to boost the growth of the computed tomography (CT) scanners market.

Computed tomography (CT) scan is a noninvasive medical examination procedure that uses specialized X-ray equipment to produce cross-sectional images of the body to create detailed pictures or scans inside the body. CT scanning is ideal for 3D imaging and is used in the brain, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and whole-body CT scanning procedures. A CT scan involves scanning a patient with an x-ray tube that rotates around the body for examination. A detector assembly detects radiation leaving the patient body and sends data to the host computer as primary data. The computer assembles all the data in a matrix to form an image according to a predetermined algorithm. Each image, or slice, is shown in a cross-sectional view, providing information about the body's internal system and aiding in diagnosing diseases or illnesses.

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Technology, Modality, Application, End-user, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market has been segmented into:

High Slice

Mid Slice

Low Slice

Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Low slice computed tomography (CT) scanner market leading the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market owing to increasing demand for low slice CT scanners in emerging countries, low cost, low maintenance, and strong product portfolio. Also, increasing preference by imaging diagnostic centers and technological advancement contribute to the growth of low slice computed tomography (CT) scanners. Additionally, the high slice computed tomography (CT) scanners segment is expected to show exponential growth in the forecast period owing to better imaging quality, low scanning time, less exposure to x-ray radiation, emerging technology, and precise diagnosis.

Excerpts From ‘By Modality’

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market based on modality has been segmented into:

O arm

C arm

O arm CT scanners are leading the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market due to high imaging quality, high adoption rate, and continuous technological improvisation.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Based on application, the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market has been segmented into

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Oncology application is leading the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market owing to the significant burden of cancer and associated morbidity and the high precision of CT scanners in diagnosing tumors and lumps. Additionally, increasing demand for cancer treatment-response monitoring and growing need for CT-guided biopsy contributes to the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market for oncology applications.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of developed infrastructure, quick uptake of advanced imaging technologies, high healthcare expenditure, and a significant burden of cancers and other chronic disease prevalence.

