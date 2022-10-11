Software-defined Networking (SDN) Market Projected to Hit USD 37.71 Billion at a 21.24% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Software-Defined Networking Market By Organization Size, By Component, By Application, By Solution and By End-User - Global Forecast till 2030”, the global market will reach USD 37.71 billion by 2030, growing at a 21.24% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Software-defined Networking Market Overview

The global software-defined networking market is growing continually. The rapid proliferation of IoT, 5G, and Industry 4.0 across industries is a key driving force behind the market growth. Software-defined technologies, such as SDN, SDDC, SDS, and SDI, witness rapid adoption in telecom and information technology-enabled services (ITES) industries. Also, growing needs for expanded telecom network capabilities propel the adoption of SDN on a large scale. Mobile operators are increasingly facing pressure to offer optimal networks for various business models through SDN capability

Top Key players active in the SDN market are,

Intel Corporation (US)

Pluribus Networks Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.(China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Pica8 Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (US)

Big Switch Networks Inc. (US)

Ciena Corporation (US)

Ulak Communications (US)

Dell EMC (US)

Citrix (US)

Arista Networks (US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Infovista (US)

Scale Computing (US)

DataCore Software (US)

Pivot3 (US)

Hivel (US)

Lenovo (HongKong)

Cumulus Network (US)

and Fujitsu (Japan)

Software-defined networking (SDN) is the most important aspect of software-defined everything (SDx) technology. The market is growing with the expanding awareness of software-defined everything technology among organizations. IoT and smart technologies are evolving continuously, which increases the adoption of private cloud computing services.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is a unique networking approach that uses software-based controllers/ application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate with basic hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network. SDN offers a host of benefits over traditional networking approaches. Some of these include increased control with greater speed & flexibility that allow customizable network infrastructure and robust security.

The demand for advanced solutions for embedded power management, memory & storage, and I/O subsystems is growing rapidly. Also, there has been a growing demand for technologies ideal for advanced software-defined networking technologies, edge network security solutions & hardware, data processing units, and more.

The advent of new ultra-compact developer platforms will prove important in creating advanced edge network appliances capable of extreme computing and high-speed communications. Resultantly, SDN providers are continuously working on developing a variety of edge and data center networking solutions, allowing powerful software-defined networking benefits.

Software-defined Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 37.71 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 21.24% Key Market Opportunities The opportunity for the SND market is the huge amount of increase in the number of IoT devices. Key Market Drivers In the past decades, the network infrastructures have been seeing a rapid rate of increase in size and complexity.

Due to various technology upgrades, there is a growing need for process architecture and cores optimized with advanced data path acceleration for L2/3 packet processing, security offload & robust traffic management, and quality of services. Besides, advances in data compression engines allowing maximum network security and data routing application performance have boosted the SDN Market demand.

Rapid growth in platforms that can offer the perfect foundation for creating high-performance network security, SD-WAN, and industrial control solutions, while it boasts a solid mix of high-performance networking, USB, PCIe, and SATA connections that can support a variety of hardware applications.

Software-Defined Networking Market Segments

The SDN market is segmented into SDN types, components, end-users, professional services, organization size, enterprise verticals, and regions. The components segment comprises SDN infrastructure, software, and services. The SDN type segment comprises open SDN, SDN via overlay, and SDN Via API. The end-user segment comprises service providers, enterprises, and others. The professional service segment comprises support services, implementation services, consulting services, and others.

The organization size segment comprises large enterprises and SMEs. The enterprise verticals segment comprises BFSI, retail, ITeS, manufacturing, education, healthcare, government & defense, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, and others. The region segment comprises the MEA, Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry Trends

A key trend defining the growing market landscape is the growth in software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) to meet expanding remote work needs. Most enterprises worldwide have started remote working setups and are implementing SD-WAN solutions to improve broadband connectivity, applications, and access to various enterprise apps. The market growth majorly attributes to the increasing adoption of private cloud and rising software-defined data centers.

SD-WAN networking can manage network services through low-level functionality, allowing easier design & building of virtual networks and connecting internal & external cloud services. Besides, continuously evolving IoT and smart technologies boost market growth, increasing the adoption of private cloud computing services. Also, COVID-19 challenges are influencing market sales a great deal, requiring SD-WAN networks.

Software-Defined Networking Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global software-defined networking market. The increase in 5G rollouts and telecom companies across the region drives market growth. Besides, the presence of key SDN providers and the rapid shift to 5G networks in this region impacts the SDN market adoption. The vast awareness of software-defined everything technology, IoT, and smart technologies, alongside the increasing adoption of private cloud computing services, substantiates the market size.

APAC is another rapidly growing market for software-defined networking solutions. The region witnesses significant growth in 5G network services in various industries. Moreover, the faster adoption of advanced technologies and increasing initiatives to develop and deploy innovative modules & networks boost the region’s market shares. The high customer digital engagement in this region fosters market revenues.

SDN Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive software-defined networking market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Leading market players make substantial investments in research & development activities and drive their expansion plans. These players incorporate approaches such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, recently, on Sept. 28, 2022, SolidRun, a leading developer & manufacturer of network edge solutions, single board computers (SBC), and high-performance System-on-Module (SOM) solutions, launched a line of Arm-based software-defined data processing unit (DPU) – SolidNET.

The new solution will offer users full flexibility to implement SDN, networking security, and acceleration functions based on virtIO, DPDK, and NVMe standards. Also, these powerful data center solutions are equipped with all the key elements required for advanced cloud-scale computing.

