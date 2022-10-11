Vendasta Announces Inaugural Tech Camp for Local Schools

Saskatoon, CANADA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta Technologies, a Saskatoon-based software company, announced that it will be hosting its inaugural Vendasta Tech Camp on October 19, 2022. Having received incredible support, the local technology company had to close applications after just two days, receiving interest from more than 35 classrooms.

Employing more than 700 people across the globe with more than half of those people residing in Saskatoon, Vendasta is passionate about developing a strong tech ecosystem on the prairies. As Saskatchewan’s biggest tech employer, Vendasta understands the importance of getting kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

“The tech industry changes rapidly, and there is increasing demand for people who can create and use new technology,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “We are passionate about building this industry here on the prairies, knowing that it builds a future for our province, our company, and most importantly, our people. In alignment with that focus, we’re hosting a Vendasta Tech Camp at our headquarters.”

“The responses we received from the accepted classrooms have been astounding!” said Tech Camp Project Manager Courtney Murrison. “A lot of them haven't had an opportunity like this before, and they are so grateful for the experience. The students are excited to learn about how technology is created. Another student told me he’s most excited to visit one of the 'fanciest buildings in the city'. Our office is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to welcome our young guests and lead them through our planned activities. We are incredibly honoured to be able to give back to the community in this format!”

Enriching the lives of kids in Saskatchewan, our home province;

Promoting digital literacy and STEM education in Canada, and;

Vendasta Tech Camp will support about 150 grade 6-8 students, and will be led by Vendasta employees who are passionate about tech. Vendasta believes that opening their doors to students interested in STEM will turn the unfamiliar into curiosities and—eventually—into future careers in Saskatchewan’s growing technology ecosystem.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company sells through 65,000 channel partners such as marketing agencies, telcos, etc. to provide an easy-to-use platform for those partners to sell digital services to more than 6 million small and medium businesses around the world. Vendasta is headquartered in Saskatoon, with offices in Toronto and Boston, Vendasta employs more than 700 people and has been named a Best Workplace in Canada.

