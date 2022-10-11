TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data Featuring Applications of Thin Film Freezing Technology at AAPS PharmSci 360 Meeting

Two Presentations Featuring Thin Film Freezing Technology Selected for the Meeting’s Special Poster Collections



Demonstrates Use of Thin Film Freezing to Produce Dry Powder Inhaled Formulations of Monoclonal Antibodies and Applications of Machine Learning to Predict Aerosol Performance of Dry Powders for Inhalation

Highlights the Company’s Strategic Focus of Expanding its Biologics Product Portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today shared further details on the poster presentations featuring the Company’s Thin Film Freezing Technology at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) PharmSci 360 Meeting, which is being held in Boston from October 16-19, 2022.

The research being presented was led by colleagues from the laboratory of Dr. Robert O. Williams III, Thin Film Freezing inventor and Special Advisor to TFF, at the University of Texas at Austin. Two posters were selected for presentation as part of the “Special Poster Collections” at the meeting. As TFF continues to expand its network of collaborations in biologics, the research conducted by Dr. Williams and colleagues will guide the Company’s knowledge-building and ongoing progress.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to present these data on the applications of Thin Film Freezing at this year’s AAPS meeting,” said Dr. Williams. “The body of research surrounding Thin Film Freezing only continues to grow, and these presentations demonstrate the versatility and broad applicability of this technology. My colleagues and I will discuss how we successfully applied Thin Film Freezing to optimize a dry powder formulation across a number of biologic drugs, including anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies which have played a key role in development of treatments for COVID-19, and anti-PD-1 antibodies which have become a cornerstone immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. We will also present key insights on how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be applied to improve the overall efficiency of developing product-specific dry powder formulations, which will allow us to continue to optimize these formulations for clinical development.”

“Over the last several years, Dr. Williams and his team of experienced scientists from the University of Texas at Austin have amassed an extraordinary body of scientific insights that clearly demonstrate how Thin Film Freezing can be used to significantly improve formulations across a broad range of molecular structures, including a number of marketed and development-stage biologics,” said Glenn Mattes, Chief Executive Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “Of particular note, the data presented at this year’s AAPS conference is based entirely upon starting material from our ongoing collaborations between TFF Pharmaceuticals and its current industry and academic partners. The insights derived from these research activities are instrumental in helping us accelerate our R&D productivity and advance many of our partnered programs.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract #: T1030-12-68 Title: “Applications of Deep Learning to Predict Aerosol Performance of Dry Powders for Inhalation” Presenter(s): Junhuang Jiang, B.S. Date/Time: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:30-11:30 AM ET Abstract #: W1030-03-13 Title: “Inhalation Dry Powders of Monoclonal Antibodies Made by Thin-Film Freeze-Drying” Presenter(s): Haiyue Xu, Ph.D. Date/Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:30-11:30 AM ET

Scientists in Dr. Williams’ lab are presenting four additional posters at the conference, highlighting the applicability of Thin Film Freezing in alternative formulations for nicotine, antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and other areas. Full details on the data being presented can be found on the conference website.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS’ THIN FILM FREEZING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The Thin Film Freezing process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by Thin Film Freezing can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. Thin Film Freezing does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of Thin Film Freezing can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety and stability. The company’s versatile Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, with improved absorption so drugs can also be delivered to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, and continues to expand its pipeline by collaborating with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

