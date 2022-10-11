Ackroo Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular for 2022 were elected as directors at the Company’s annual general meeting held virtually on October 6th, 2022. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the ratification of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. Over 97 percent of shares voted were cast in favour of each of the nominees, along with all other matters proposed at the meeting.



The elected directors of the Company are as follows:

Steve Levely

Sam Cole

Jeremy Jagt

Bradley French

Jon Clare

Philippe Bergeron-Belanger

For further information regarding the matters presented at the meeting, readers are encouraged to review the Company’s management proxy circular, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

