True Tickets Adds Tessitura Co-Founder Jack Rubin as Strategic Advisor

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets today announced the addition of Tessitura Network co-founder and former chief executive Jack Rubin as a Strategic Advisor. He comes aboard as True Tickets celebrates two years of partnership with the company he created and helmed for over 20 years.



One of the preeminent leaders in enterprise CRM, Rubin is known for building Tessitura into a powerhouse not-for-profit global company that powers ticketing, fundraising, memberships, marketing, and e-commerce for performing arts organizations, museums, and other cultural and attraction-based entities. In 2021, Rubin transitioned from CEO into a yearlong advisory role before leaving the company in 2022 to focus on new ventures. Prior to co-founding Tessitura, Rubin was chief financial and strategic officer of Hotels.com, where he assisted in a successful IPO for the company in 2000.

“True Tickets has radically transformed the entire ticketing industry,” said Rubin. “The company has been a solid partner with Tessitura for over two years, and I’m proud to be a part of the True Tickets journey as it continues to deliver innovative solutions that change the game for venues, patrons, and beyond.”

Rubin joins the current slate of True Tickets advisors: entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Randi Zuckerberg, and Thomas Hardjono, CTO of Connection Science and Technical Director of the MIT Trust-Data Consortium at MIT and an early pioneer in the field of digital identities and trusted hardware.

True Tickets has revolutionized digital ticketing with its concept of controlled distribution that limits fraud and offers more control for the primary ticket issuer. This includes rules-based ticket sharing, an innovative new feature that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. Its services are available today to more than 700 arts and cultural institutions using the Tessitura Network technology platform. The company is also in conversations with potential partners in the arts, sports, media, and other verticals about expanding the reach of the service and its capabilities.

“As co-founder of Tessitura, Jack built a legacy that forever changed the ticketing industry,” True Tickets CEO Matt Zarracina said. “We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to draw from his unparalleled experience and expertise.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4380314b-fa7d-48a5-88c7-4d2e6c70945e