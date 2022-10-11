Cognition Therapeutics Appoints CNS Drug Development Expert to VP Clinical Development

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), announced the appointment of Paul J. Tiseo, Ph.D. to the newly created role of vice president of clinical development. Dr. Tiseo brings to Cognition more than two decades of strategic and operational expertise leading the clinical development of central nervous system (CNS) drug candidates, including Aricept® and Namenda®.



“We are now enrolling participants in three clinical studies: two for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and one for dementia with Lewy bodies with plans to commence enrollment in studies for early Alzheimer’s disease and dry age-related macular degeneration in the near-term," stated Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO. “Paul will bring important skills to our clinical development team and add a level of oversight and strategic direction that will put us on a strong footing for our future clinical efforts.”

Dr. Tiseo was most recently the executive director of clinical development at Centrexion Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company focused on the development of non-opioid drugs for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. At Centrexion he worked with the clinical operations and regulatory teams to develop and execute strategies for the clinical development of the company’s lead Phase 3 candidate as well as a pipeline of earlier stage therapeutics. Previously Dr. Tiseo was the clinical lead for pain therapeutics at Regeneron, working to develop the anti-nerve growth factor monoclonal antibody, fasinumab for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. In this position he worked within a multidisciplinary team to craft clinical strategy and study protocols, prepare global regulatory submissions, and liaise with pharmaceutical partners on joint development committees. Earlier in his career he was a medical team leader at Pfizer and served in various clinical development capacities at Forest Laboratories and Eisai.

Dr. Tiseo earned a Bachelor of Science from Stony Brook University and a Doctor of Philosophy in pharmacology from the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine. He completed postgraduate training in the Neurology Pain Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering and conducted research in pain and analgesic mechanisms in the Department of Anesthesiology at UC San Diego. He is author or co-author of over 30 peer-reviewed journal articles summarizing clinical results and is named on a seminal patents covering the use of cholinesterase inhibitors and antibodies against nerve growth factor.

Dr. Tiseo added, “The number and scope of ongoing clinical studies and the potential that resides in the Cognition Therapeutics pipeline presented a compelling opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to joining the team of medical, chemistry and clinical professionals at Cognition to enhance the development strategies in place so that we can continue to advance CT1812 to near-term data readouts and subsequently to registrational studies.”

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

