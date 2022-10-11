Procaps Announces ESG Commitments and Initiatives with Inaugural Report

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced the completion of its inaugural 2021 ESG Annual Report, a comprehensive overview of environmental, social and governance metrics and corresponding strategies and initiatives for ESG priorities.



Procaps commitments and initiatives include advancing a healthy, climate-resilient future, social responsibility within the company to support their philanthropic pillars and surrounding communities, as well as United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Good Health & Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry Innovation, and Responsible Consumption & Production.

“With our focus on using science and technology for health and nutrition improvement through pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, it was a natural extension to build a measurable framework to report our accomplishments and goals in ESG,” said Rubén Minski, Chief Executive Officer of Procaps Group. “To that end, we are proud to present our first ESG report including our accomplishments in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance realm over the year. The report also includes our methodology for proper tracking and analysis of identified metrics in the coming years. We continue to believe that in order to become a true leader in sustainable innovation, our commitment must reach beyond our products and incorporate targets for the Company as a whole, including our operations, employees and communities we serve. I look forward to delivering an ESG update for our stakeholders and shareholders each year, reporting on material ESG aspects in our corporate strategy and Key Performance Indicators.”

Procaps Group 2021 ESG Annual Report provides details in the following areas:

Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship

As a leader in human health and environment, Procaps has a responsibility to provide a positive environmental impact and carbon neutral operations. This report highlights:

4 plants experienced energy efficiency gains in 2021

Almost 30% of total waste was diverted from disposal

54.5% of the total energy consumed in the Barranquilla facility was self-generated as in 2021 we completed the construction and implementation of a self-generation power plant in this facility



Corporate Social Responsibility & Governance

Procaps is committed to the development and wellbeing of the community with the construction of a healthier surroundings. The report highlights:

Since 2013 the Procaps Foundation has been operating to guarantee healthy living and to promote healthy habits in communities

The Procaps Foundation donated USD $294,122 and benefited 36,838 people directly and 147,352 people indirectly in 2021

39.9% of the total manager and director positions are held by women

2,300+ employees comprise our Corporate Volunteers group. In 2021 they contributed 1,320 volunteer hours, an increase of 88% compared to 2020

4,100 employees were informed and trained on our ethics and conduct policies and procedures

Committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

View the full Procaps 2021 ESG Annual Report

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,300 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.