Former Vice Chairman of Deloitte Jay Samit joins VERSES Board of Directors as Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company”), a contextual computing platform provider specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions, announces that Jay Samit , former NASDAQ company CEO and Independent Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting, joined the VERSES board of directors and will now serve as the Chairman of the Board.

Samit brings decades of experience as an entrepreneur, thought leader and corporate advisor to certain Fortune 500 companies with a reputation of transforming entire industries, revamping government institutions and being at the forefront of global trends. An accomplished executive with experience launching new ventures and implementing strategies for global technology and media companies, Samit helped grow pre-IPO companies like LinkedIn and pioneered breakthrough advancements in music and video distribution, social media and e-commerce. He also held senior executive roles at EMI, Sony, and Universal Studios.

As an expert on transformational corporate change, Samit has been quoted in The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, The Economist, Businessweek, and TechCrunch, and frequently appears on ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, and NBC. Known as an innovation agent and trend spotter, Samit has delivered disruptive speeches to help corporate clients predict and embrace the future, clients such as Adobe, AT&T, Disney, IBM, Oracle, TD Bank, Unilever, Warner Bros. and Visa.

“Jay Samit is a visionary disruptor with the ability to apply his insight, experience and passion to help develop the next technology breakthrough,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. “It’s an honor to have him on the VERSES board of directors, and we look forward to continuing to leverage his wisdom and leadership as we continue to develop and deploy smarter technologies for the benefit of our clients.”

With a career creating innovative technology and the digital experience to bring art, music and video to people, Samit has continued to be an influential and guiding force for individuals, business leaders and organizations alike. From his bestselling books - Disrupt You and Future Proofing You - to his keynote addresses to many corporations and his engaging and enduring artwork , he continues to use his talent through a variety of mediums to challenge, inspire and motivate teams to drive growth.

“The Spatial Web holds so much promise for improving our lives and when it comes to the visionary pioneers of this technology, VERSES is at the forefront of developing the operating system, applications and services core to its potential,” said Jay Samit. “It’s an exciting time to sit on VERSES’ board of directors, and I look forward to continuing to provide guidance as they forge ahead into the next era of computing.”

About VERSES

VERSES is a next-generation AI company providing foundational technology for the contextual computing era. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES’ flagship offering, COSM ™, is an AI Operating System for enhancing any application with adaptive intelligence. Built on open standards, COSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

