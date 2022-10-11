Haveli Investments and Apollo Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Significant Opportunities Across Enterprise Software and Gaming Sectors

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Haveli Investments, a technology-focused private equity firm led by Brian Sheth, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership. As part of the partnership, funds managed by or affiliated with Apollo have made a $500 million commitment to Haveli strategies. Apollo will also provide resources to help support Haveli in scaling, with alignment through participation in Haveli’s growth. The relationship with Haveli is Apollo’s latest partnership with one of the world’s best investors with specialized expertise in a complementary sector.



Brian Sheth, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Haveli Investments, said: “Haveli is building a talented, diverse team that combines industry and operational know-how with growth investment expertise to partner with exciting companies and talented entrepreneurs in the technology industry. We chose to partner with Apollo, an industry leader and a highly complementary platform, to help accelerate our growth. We look forward to working with them to grow our business and generate success for all of our stakeholders.”

Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo, commented: “Apollo is committed to our ‘purchase price matters’ philosophy and to delivering excess return per unit of risk. Haveli’s experience naturally complements Apollo’s capabilities. The technological foundation being built to support gaming may one day support the broader financial ecosystem, and their insights in software are relevant to investments across our platform. Brian and the team at Haveli are the right team, and this is an attractive time to enter the sector. We are excited to support Haveli’s growth, leveraging our fund formation, capital markets, and yield and hybrid capital solutions. Our strategic partnership with Haveli is designed to create a flywheel effect and align our respective firms for continued success.”

Haveli was formed in 2021 by veteran software and digital technology investor Brian Sheth and leverages the expertise of a growing team of seasoned investment and operating professionals, including Ian Loring, Ira Cohen, Dr. Lucas Joppa, Ophir Lupu, Jason Mathews, Sumit Pande, Jason Ream and Marissa Tarleton. Haveli seeks to make sustainability a core component of its investments, and its strong focus on ESG, including DE&I, is congruent with Apollo’s core values and commitment to lead responsibly.

About Haveli

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm. Haveli seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector with a focus on software, data, gaming, marketplaces and other digital businesses. Haveli endeavors to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout their life cycle. The firm’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on creating compelling content. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on sustainability and diversity. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $515 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Haveli

Hugh Burns/Paul Caminiti/Pamela Greene

Reevemark

(212) 433-4603

HaveliTeam@Reevemark.com

For Apollo

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@Apollo.com