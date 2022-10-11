Staffing 360 Solutions Announces the Re-Branding of Headway Workforce Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the re-branding of Headway Workforce Solutions.



The official rebranding of Headway Workforce Solutions will take place this week, including a new logo. The Headway Workforce Solutions rebranding and new logo design falls in line with Staffing 360 Solutions Intelligent Integration strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Headway Workforce Solutions to the Staffing 360 Solutions’ Professional Staffing (US) business stream,” said President and CEO Brendan Flood. “The relationship between Headway and Staffing 360 Solutions dates back over 20 years and we feel that this partnership will yield collective successes that we would not otherwise achieve independently. Headway’s unique approach to staffing combines sophisticated technology with a hands-on operations model to better serve clients and job seekers. This re-branding will offer Headway the support and backing from Staffing 360 Solutions and their investors to continue to disrupt the Staffing Industry.”

The logo for Headway Workforce Solutions now follows the same layout and design of Staffing 360 Solutions’ other subsidiaries by adding a strapline below the historical brand as well as a customized 360 orb, which reflects the unique characteristics of Headway Workforce Solutions. At the same time, the original logo, which customers have come to know over the company's forty-eight years of operations in the U.S., remains intact above the strapline. This is a key aspect of Staffing 360 Solutions integration, as it maintains the strong brand recognition and goodwill Headway Workforce Solutions has gained over the years, while also providing an enhanced logo and stronger connection with the rest of the Staffing 360 Solutions brands.

Founded in 1974 Headway Workforce Solutions is a leading B2B (Business to Business) provider of HR Administration Outsourcing and Talent Solutions. We’re committed to meeting the challenges of high-volume, large-scale contingent, and permanent workforce requirements within highly focused sectors across the nation. Our high-touch, best-in-class service model encompasses two integral components: Recruitment & Staffing and Employer of Record. Over the past forty years, Headway has provided services to over 1000 discrete companies, primarily in the retail, hospitality, events, light industrial, financial services, survey research, and marketing and scientific research industries.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com . Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

