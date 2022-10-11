The Oncology Institute Announces New Leaders to Oversee Technology and Clinical Trials

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, is pleased to announce the hiring of two new executives. Phil Reger will serve as the Chief Information Officer and Cristina Green will serve as the Vice President of Clinical Research.



As Chief Information Officer, a newly created position, Mr. Reger will lead enterprise-wide technology and data initiatives, developing strategies to support TOI’s growth. Mr. Reger’s professional experience includes 25 years of IT experience in high-growth environments, with 20 of them specializing in healthcare. Before joining TOI, Mr. Reger was part of the founding team that launched Radiology Partners, the largest radiology practice in the United States. As CTO, he launched and grew an IT department that met business demands for high levels of acquisitive growth, reliable clinical systems, and advanced capabilities. Most recently, he partnered with visionary clinicians and data scientists to develop an artificial intelligence platform enabling physicians to deliver industry-leading levels of patient care. Prior to Radiology Partners, he served as a key member of the DaVita IT leadership team.

In her new role as Vice President of Clinical Research, Ms. Green will oversee the clinical research arm of TOI and expand access to clinical trials for TOI patients. Ms. Green’s clinical research experience spans over 24 years across several different areas including data management, project management, clinical operations, and functional leadership. Most recently, she held roles at Labcorp Drug Development spearheading transformational initiatives for the conduct of clinical trials, including mobile health, decentralized clinical trials, and other study design innovations via data, technology, and process optimization. Ms. Green also led large multi-country based clinical operations teams during her tenure as Executive Director for Latin America from 2015–2017 and Executive Director for North America from 2011–2015.

TOI’s CEO Brad Hively commented, “TOI thrives on incredible leadership, and I couldn’t be more excited about these two seasoned leaders joining our team. The roles that Phil and Cristina fill are especially vital as we enhance our focus on research, technology, and health equity. I am confident that their contributions will help us advance even further.”

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.6 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced healthcare organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in more than 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com .

