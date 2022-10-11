Canary Medical Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Verta as Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical, a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and data management ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Patrick Verta, M.D., D.V.M., M.S. Stat., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Verta previously served as Vice President of Medical Affairs, Clinical Science and Biometrics at Edwards Lifesciences, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies division.



“With more than three decades of experience and demonstrated track record of success in the healthcare arena, both as a practicing physician and a medical device industry executive, Dr. Verta will be a great addition to our leadership team,” said Bill Hunter, Founding Member and Chief Executive Officer of Canary Medical. “His experience and expertise in clinical affairs, medical affairs and business development will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow and expand our innovative technology across different medical specialties. I also want to recognize Dr. Fred Cushner, who served as our first Chief Medical Officer, and thank him for continuing to support Canary Medical in his new role as Chief Surgical Officer.”

Prior to his role at Edwards Lifesciences, Dr. Verta served as the company’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, Heart Failure, in the Corporate Development and Strategy group. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer for start-up companies Sunshine Heart and Neomend. Prior to that, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Abbott Vascular and Guidant. He earned his doctorate in medicine from the Faculté de Médecine de Paris XII, and in parallel attended the École Nationale Vétérinaire d’Alfort, where he received his doctorate in veterinary medicine. Dr. Verta also holds a master’s degree in biostatistics from Université de Paris VI.

About Canary Medical

Canary Medical is a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and data management ecosystem. In 2021, Canary Medical introduced canturio™ te, the world’s first “smart knee” tibial extension, which is implanted in the body where it monitors patient activity and joint performance, and transmits data to the cloud, autonomously, requiring almost no patient compliance or physician involvement. The Company was conceived and created with the vision that healthcare transformation requires reliable and cost-effective healthcare data and that the effective monitoring and analysis of that data will produce better outcomes for patients at lower costs. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

