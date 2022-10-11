Global Vaccines Market Anticipates Revenue Worth over US$54.6 Bn by 2025 End : Fairfield Market Research

London, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenting investments from both vaccine manufacturers, and governments are predominantly driving the growth of global vaccines market. In addition, greater emphasis on the various vaccination programs, and growing initiatives around public education and awareness about vaccines will further push the growth prospects of vaccines market. A new Fairfield Market Research report suggests that the market reached over US$33.3 Bn in 2020 and is likely to exceed the valuation of US$54.6 Bn toward the end of 2025. Between 2021 and 2025, global vaccines market value is expected to rise at a robust rate of 10.2%, says the report.
Constant efforts of the key manufacturers around innovative vaccine developments that would cover a broad range of disease indications will heighten the market growth outlook. Combination vaccines according to the report will also play out as a crucial driving force for the vaccines market.
Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/vaccines-market/request-sample
Key Research Insights
- Global vaccines market is poised for more than 1.6x expansion in revenue during 2021 – 2025
- Shingles vaccine sales are likely to demonstrate notable growth of more than 15% through 2025
- The US, Canada, and the Americas are projected to account for around 50% of overall vaccines market value
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The report highlights pneumococcal conjugate vaccines as the leading category in global vaccines market. On the other hand, demand for shingles vaccines, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine is likely to experience steep growth in the next few years. As pneumococcal diseases continue to be among the leading mortality causes for both children, and adults, demand for pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) remains on an uptrend. Over 150 nations have made it a point to introduce PCV under their infant routine immunization programs and more than 40 nations are in the process of implementing the same. further in the implementation process. which is projected to serve as one of the strongest factors upholding dominance of PCV in vaccines market. Over the course of next 10 years, the report anticipates this demand surge to surpass around 60 million PCV doses and these estimations can be clearly attributable to ramping immunization initiatives across some of the most populous nations like India, China, and Indonesia.
Key Report Highlights
- Global COVID-19 outbreak caused a temporary spike in revenue
- The role of governments, and humanitarian organizations remains crucial in the build-up of vaccines market
- Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, and Merck continue to hold a collective revenue share of over 90% in vaccines market
Insights into Regional Analysis
The report findings reveal that the fast-developing nations across Asia Pacific, including China, and India remain the top producers, as well as consumers of vaccines. While demand is projected to be escalate across the South and East Asia (SEARO), and Western Pacific (WPRO) regions, the traditional leaders, i.e., the US, Canada, and the Americas (AMRO) will continue to be the largest revenue contributors to global vaccines market revenue through the end of 2025. AMRO markets are likely to account for around half the vaccines market value by 2025 end, majorly attributing to the high-value vaccines like PV, Influenza (adult), Varicella, and meningococcal. This is further complemented by strong presence of major brands across the region. The primacy of AMRO sustains on the back of the robust healthcare expenditure, whereas the surging market attractiveness of SEARO is on account of its rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, improving per capita health spending, and the various innovative vaccine development activities.
Key Companies in Global Vaccines Market
Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited (Seqirus), Sanofi Pasteur, Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GSK, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Moderna, Sinopharm, and Novavax constitute some of the significant players leading the competition landscape of vaccines market. The report highlights the fact that vaccine manufacturing remains concentrated with the four of the global leaders that roughly account for more than 90% of the vaccines market revenue, i.e., Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, and Merck. On the other hand, Sanofi, GSK, Haffkine, and Bharat Biotech International Limited hold a collective share of nearly 60% in terms of global vaccines production volume.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/vaccines-market/request-customization
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 – 2025
|Market Size in 2020
|US$33.3 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2025
|US$54.6 Bn
|CAGR
|10.20 %
|Key Players
|CSL Limited (Seqirus), Pfizer Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novavax, Sanofi Pasteur, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sinopharm
Market Segmentation
Vaccine
- PCV
- D&T-containing
- HPV
- Seasonal Influenza
- Shingles
- Rotavirus
- Meningococcal
- MCVs
- Varicella
- COVID-19
- Others
Country Group
- PAHO RF (Pan American Health Organization)
- Self-procuring HICs(High Income Countries)
- Self-procuring MICs(Middle Income Countries)
- UNICEF(GAVI– Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations)
- UNICEF-procuring MICs(Middle Income Countries)
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
- CSL Limited (Seqirus)
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sinopharm
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Technology-wise Analysis
- Application-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com