Realstar Hospitality Receives Hotelier Magazine’s Pinnacle Award for 2022 Hotel Company of the Year

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is the proud recipient of Hotelier's 2022 Pinnacle Award for Company of the Year.

"This year's Pinnacle Awards winners speak to the power of experience," said Rosanna Caira, editor/publisher Foodservice and Hospitality and Hotelier magazines. "After a turbulent two years of struggle, many of the companies and individuals chosen this year were able to not only survive through a lingering pandemic but also thrive through excellence and consistency in service and innovation."

In selecting Realstar Hospitality as the winner, Hotelier noted that by reinforcing the value of its relationships with franchisees, Realstar Hospitality is well-positioned to thrive in the post-pandemic landscape.

"It is an honour to be recognized as Company of the Year. We could not have achieved this success without the tremendous efforts of each of our hotels and our team of hospitality professionals," said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. "The Pinnacle Award, along with this year's designation by the Canadian Franchise Association as a "Franchisees' Choice" is truly a tribute to everyone in our group."

Since its inception in 1988, the Pinnacle Awards have become the "Oscars of the industry." Each year, Foodservice and Hospitality and Hotelier magazine solicit nominations from the industries and then adds its own list of nominations to the field. A judging panel from the magazines' own Editorial Advisory Boards selects the winners.

###

About Realstar Hospitality: In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 45 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit realstarhospitality.com

Attachment