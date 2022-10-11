New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OSS/BSS software and services: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327306/?utm_source=GNW
9% year-on-year in 2021 due to growth in spending on service design and orchestration (SDO), automated assurance (AA) and network automation and orchestration (NAO). Readiness for 5G standalone is a major driver of communications service providers' (CSPs') spending on new OSS/BSS software systems.
This report provides market share data for CSP spending on telecoms-specific OSS/BSS software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region.
Key questions answered in the OSS/BSS software and services market share report
- What was the overall size of the market (OSS/BSS software and services for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?
- Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the OSS/BSS software market?
- What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?
Who should read this report
- Vendor and systems integrator strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different market segments.
- Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, geographical focus or professional service offerings, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market-share growth.
- Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- detailed market share data for the OSS/BSS software and services market, split by:
- five segments: automated assurance, customer engagement, monetisation platforms, network automation and orchestration and service design and orchestration
- two delivery types: product and professional services
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- a summary of key developments in the market overall
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for vendors.
