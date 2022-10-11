New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OSS/BSS software and services: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327306/?utm_source=GNW

9% year-on-year in 2021 due to growth in spending on service design and orchestration (SDO), automated assurance (AA) and network automation and orchestration (NAO). Readiness for 5G standalone is a major driver of communications service providers' (CSPs') spending on new OSS/BSS software systems.





This report provides market share data for CSP spending on telecoms-specific OSS/BSS software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region.





Key questions answered in the OSS/BSS software and services market share report





What was the overall size of the market (OSS/BSS software and services for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the OSS/BSS software market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report





Vendor and systems integrator strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different market segments.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, geographical focus or professional service offerings, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market-share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.

This report and associated data annex provide:





detailed market share data for the OSS/BSS software and services market, split by: five segments: automated assurance, customer engagement, monetisation platforms, network automation and orchestration and service design and orchestration two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

a summary of key developments in the market overall

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors.



