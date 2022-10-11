OSS/BSS software and services: worldwide market shares 2021

The OSS/BSS software market grew by 1.

9% year-on-year in 2021 due to growth in spending on service design and orchestration (SDO), automated assurance (AA) and network automation and orchestration (NAO). Readiness for 5G standalone is a major driver of communications service providers' (CSPs') spending on new OSS/BSS software systems.

This report provides market share data for CSP spending on telecoms-specific OSS/BSS software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region.


Key questions answered in the OSS/BSS software and services market share report

  • What was the overall size of the market (OSS/BSS software and services for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?
  • Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the OSS/BSS software market?
  • What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report

  • Vendor and systems integrator strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different market segments.
  • Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, geographical focus or professional service offerings, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market-share growth.
  • Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.

This report and associated data annex provide:

  • detailed market share data for the OSS/BSS software and services market, split by:
    • five segments: automated assurance, customer engagement, monetisation platforms, network automation and orchestration and service design and orchestration
    • two delivery types: product and professional services
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • a summary of key developments in the market overall
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for vendors.


