Gotransverse Leads in Billing Complexity and Volume According to New MGI MarketLens™ Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, received extremely high marks for handling invoice volume and complex billing in the latest report from MGI Research, MGI MarketLens™ Billing Complexity vs. Volume. Gotransverse outranked more than a dozen competing vendors in MGI’s Competitive Lens chart.



The ability to handle invoice volume and complexity are two of the most important criteria for organizations looking for billing solutions. MGI Research has rated vendors to inform potential buyers, investors, and partners in evaluating companies cataloged under their Agile Monetization practice. The MGI MarketLens™ is not intended to be an exhaustive listing but represents MGI’s rankings based on the best use case with the least friction.

“The ability to handle complex billing scenarios at enterprise capacity are characteristics that customers have come to expect from Gotransverse,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Organizations of all sizes are looking to reap the benefits of a SaaS operating model, whether they are powering power new usage-based and subscription business models or transforming their order-to-cash systems. Offering billing agility and scalability are essential. It’s gratifying to have MGI recognize our efforts with such high marks for billing volume and complexity.”

Gotransverse ranked at the top of the quadrant for high volume and high complexity as an enterprise-scale solution. Gotransverse is capable of exceeding the MGI definition of Enterprise-Scale, which is a billing system capable of handling up to one million invoices per day or 30 million per month. Gotransverse also ranks among the top tier for billing complexity. Specifically, billing complexity considers factors such as product complexity, price, billing attributes, channel complexity, payment options, timing, data complexity and velocity, integration, geographic complexity, and other attributes important for enterprise billing solutions..

“Clearly, different business models have different billing criteria, but with more businesses looking for recurring revenue, the ability to handle complex billing at scale has become essential,” Andrew Dailey, co-founder and Managing Director of MGI. “Buyers should validate factors such as volume, speed, and complexity based on their needs. Our MarketLens serves as a guide to help get them started and understand how vendors compare.”

