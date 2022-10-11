Stem Cell Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Widespread Product Utilization in Effective Disease Management, Personalized Medicine, and Genome Testing Applications Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stem cell manufacturing market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.81% during 2021-2027.



Stem cells are undifferentiated or partially differentiated cells that make up the tissues and organs of animals and plants. They are commonly sourced from blood, bone marrow, umbilical cord, embryo, and placenta. Under the right body and laboratory conditions, stem cells can divide to form more cells, such as red blood cells (RBCs), platelets, and white blood cells, which generate specialized functions.

They are widely used for human disease modeling, drug discovery, development of cell therapies for untreatable diseases, gene therapy, and tissue engineering. Stem cells are cryopreserved to maintain their viability and minimize genetic change and are consequently used later to replace damaged organs and tissues and treat various diseases.



Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing venture capital (VC) investments in stem cell research due to the rising awareness about the therapeutic potency of stem cells. Apart from this, the widespread product utilization in effective disease management, personalized medicine, and genome testing applications are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of three-dimensional (3D) printing and microfluidic technologies to reduce production time and lower cost by integrating multiple production steps into one device is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing hematopoietic stem cells (HSC)- and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC)-based drugs for treating tumors, leukemia, and lymphoma is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing product application in research applications to produce new drugs that assist in improving functions and altering the progress of diseases is providing a considerable boost to the market. Other factors, including the increasing usage of the technique in tissue and organ replacement therapies, significant improvements in medical infrastructure, and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market.

Key Players

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Corning Incorporated

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Culture Media

Others

Instruments

Bioreactors and Incubators

Cell Sorters

Others

Stem Cell Lines

Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSC)

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC)

Neural Stem Cells (NSC)

Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells

Breakup by Application:

Research Applications

Life Science Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Application

Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Cell and Tissue Banking Applications

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Cell and Tissue banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

