Trust Stamp Selected as a SaaS Software Supplier on the United Kingdom’s G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace

T Stamp Inc. (“Trust Stamp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), an AI-powered trust and identity services company used globally across multiple sectors, announces that it is being listed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supplier on G-Cloud 13, the UK Government’s latest cloud procurement framework.

G-Cloud is a key framework in the UK Government's digital marketplace, established by the UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to help UK public sector organizations, including central government, local government, the police, and the NHS, to find and procure the latest cloud software services.

The G-Cloud framework enables UK public sector organizations to award call-off contracts efficiently and directly without a tendering process. In 2021/2022, UK public sector organizations awarded contracts worth approximately £2.8bn through G-Cloud, including £1.4bn awarded to SME companies. G-Cloud 13 will start in November 2022, superseding G-Cloud 12. Contracts awarded under the G-Cloud 13 framework can be signed for up to three years, with an option to extend for a year.

David Story, Trust Stamp’s Board Chair and Managing Director of UK Operations said, “Being listed on G-Cloud 13 will make it easier for UK public bodies to gain awareness of and procure our SaaS products, including our Privtech Certified™ government-focused technology, which offers a unique privacy-first identity authentication suite that can be quickly and cost-effectively implemented without capital investment.”

Trust Stamp’s Privtech Certified™ products that are offered on G-Cloud 13 include biometric identity proofing, biometric identity matching and biometric multi-factor authentication.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

