Amid Threat of Nuclear War, US Nuclear’s Products Provide Measure of Safety and Protection

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – With the threat of nuclear war greater than it has been at any time since the Cuban missile crisis, US Nuclear stands ready to provide a measure of safety and protection with their radiation monitoring systems. Last Thursday, October 6, 2022, President Biden warned that the world faces a direct threat from Russia using a nuclear weapon in the war in Ukraine, which could quickly devolve into nuclear “Armageddon.” Furthermore, North Korea has launched barrages of missiles in recent weeks in response to US and South Korea drills, saying that the launches were a “simulation” of a nuclear attack on the South.

US Nuclear manufactures radiation monitoring and safety systems that provide critical early-warning alerts and safety information to help protect personnel in the danger zone from nuclear radiation. In particular, US Nuclear offers the DroneRAD product line, which features high-performance drones mounted with radiation and chemical sensors to measure radioactive hotspots and airborne contamination, as well as toxic warfare agents such as nerve gases. The data is overlaid on a color-coded map of the flight path to show contaminated hotspots, nuclear or chemical weaponry, and maps the airborne nuclear fallout or toxic chemicals, providing civilians and personnel with the information they need to evacuate or avoid areas that are unsafe. Additionally, US Nuclear offers alternative versions of these radiation and chemical sensors that can be installed for monitoring exits, entryways, our drinking water sources, and other critical infrastructure to flag any toxic dangers that are often invisible and undetectable by ordinary means until it is too late.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

