Odyssey Health, Inc. Forms Pharmaceutical Subsidiary Focused on Treating Neurological Diseases

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, announces the formation of Odyssey Neuropharma, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, focused on developing drugs to treat neurological disorders. The blood-brain barrier (BBB) represents a significant obstacle for drug delivery to the brain. Many drugs have failed in neuroscience research due to the inability to jump the hurdle that is the BBB. The Company will utilize its unique intranasal delivery device coupled with its powdered formulations to allow drugs to be delivered more directly to the brain, providing for efficient and quick delivery. This targeted approach requires less drug to accomplish neuroprotection further reducing drug levels in the plasma which minimizes side effects.

Odyssey has a portfolio of products planned for development including drugs for mild traumatic brain injury aka concussion, Niemann-Pick type C Disease, and an Organophosphate Nerve Agent antidote. Odyssey’s unique breath propelled intranasal device is lightweight and easy to use. The drug device combination has been developed to increase brain drug exposure in minutes. The olfactory nerve used for the detection of smell provides a direct highway into the brain. Previous work in humans completed by Odyssey has shown that intranasal administration of spray-dried powders leads to very low plasma concentrations compared to an intravenous route. This finding is highly suggestive that most of the drug of interest is entering the brain and does not go systemic throughout the body.

Odyssey’s spray-dried powder formulation technology allows for drugs to be designed for ease of delivery with minimal force of breath, painless interaction with the nasal mucosa, targeting to the superior portion of the nasal cavity for direct flow to the brain and particle sizes that can not be inhaled and interrupt lung function. Odyssey’s unique breath-propelled route of administration closes the soft palate and traps the drug of interest in the nasal cavity for longer periods of absorption. Safe, efficient, and targeted approaches for neurological disorders provide a much greater chance of regulatory and patient success.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC: ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity.

About Our Drug Candidates

PRV-001 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for Niemann-Pick type C disease. An orphan disorder with a high mortality rate in a pediatric population which has no available treatment. In pre-clinical studies PRV-001 has been shown to improve neuromotor function and reduce brain inflammation leading to better cognitive performance. Toxicology studies suggest that PRV-001 will be well-tolerated in clinical trials. Odyssey owns fifty percent of this drug candidate.

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of concussion. A frequent occurrence in athletes and military personnel there is currently no treatment for concussion. In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Odyssey’s Phase I clinical trial showed that PRV-002 was well-tolerated with minimal systemic exposure when delivered intranasally.

Intranasal Powdered Oximes is a novel delivery method of an inhibitor to organophosphates, the pathological ingredient of nerve gas agents. Currently, Oximes are delivered with an autoinjector and must be used multiple times for efficacy. Intranasal delivery provides for a painless, non-infective means of delivery that is fast and targeted to the Central Nervous System. Time is of the essence when combating a nerve gas agent where central respiratory failure can lead to death. Odyssey’s lightweight drug device combination can be carried in the pocket of civilians around the world at risk as a means of biodefense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully develop products, successful pre-clinical trials and human clinical trials with our drugs, regulatory, competitive developments and our ability to continue to raise needed funds.