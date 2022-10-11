SFLMaven Auctions on eBay Are a Huge Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp (OTC Pink: SFLM) ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods proudly announces that our Thursday night auction on eBay was a huge success! We sold $200k of products on our sales night and $222k for the week. We attribute this success to our talented team of curators who handpick only the best items for our auctions and our innovative use of eBay's technology to create a truly unique shopping experience. Our metaverse store is open and expected to have auctions in the future, so please check it out!

SFLMaven is a luxury jewelry company specializing in high-end fashion and lifestyle products on eBay and now in the Metaverse. We are headquartered in South Florida. Our mission is to provide our clients with access to luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.

We offer two ways to shop with us: our online auction platform on eBay or our metaverse store. Our eBay auctions are held every Thursday night and feature fresh, new products each week. Our metaverse store is open 24/7 and offers various items for sale, including unique bridal sets and NFT-encoded jewelry.

What sets us apart from other companies is our commitment to customer service and the quality of our products. Our team of curators carefully inspects each item that comes into our possession to ensure that it meets our high standards. We like to think of ourselves as growing to become the Amazon of collectibles.

Now with the metaverse store, we also utilize cutting-edge technology and patent pending HoloGlow technology to provide our customers with an immersive experience showcasing the value of their NFT purchase. When you visit our metaverse store, you can try on clothes, see how the jewelry looks on you, and view art and home decor in realistic settings. This gives you a true sense of how an item will look and feel before you make your purchase. And with the new hologlow technology, everyone will know the value of your purchase, giving the metaverse a true sense of bling.

SFLMaven is proud to announce that our Thursday night auction on eBay was a huge success! We sold $200k worth of product last night and $222k for the week. This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the innovative shopping experience we provide to our clients. “If you haven't had a chance to check out our metaverse store yet, what are you waiting for? Stop by and visit for special offers and to provide us feedback.” - Joe Ladin, CEO.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than historical facts about an action, event, or development are forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact:

info@sflmaven.com