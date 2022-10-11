Hollister Launches Share2Pay™: Retail Industry First and New Way to Pay

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen retailer, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.), today announced its launch of Share2Pay™, a new way to pay on its mobile app. The payment option allows customers to easily share their digital shopping bag with their purchaser, often a parent or grandparent, to complete the purchase. In line with the brand’s commitment to supporting its teen customers, this first-of-its-kind solution in the retail industry aims to bridge the gap between how teenagers shop and how their parents, for example, pay.



Through analysis of proprietary research at A&F Co., the Hollister team identified a key point of frustration in its customers’ buying process—most teen shoppers do not hold purchasing power. Instead, their online shopping bags remain idle until they are in the same physical space as the payer. To address this issue, Share2Pay™ was developed by Hollister’s Digital and Product Experience team.

“Hollister has been at the forefront of creating seamless shopping for our teen customers and we’re excited to officially add a new payment functionality to our suite of tools. By listening to our customers and understanding the dynamic between the purchaser and wearer, we discovered a way to reduce friction,” says Samir Desai, A&F Co. Chief Digital and Technology Officer. “Introducing new patent-pending technology like Share2Pay™ allows us to make shopping for teens and parents easier. I’m incredibly proud of the fully in-house team that ideated and developed this new payment solution, which we believe will optimize our teens’ experience, while converting more mobile purchases. In line with our test and learn culture, we’ll continue to listen to feedback and iterate on this innovative technology.”

To use the new payment option, shoppers on the Hollister mobile app simply add their favorite products to their bag as they browse online. When ready to check out, the shopper can select “Share2Pay” and a link is sent to the purchaser via text message. The purchaser then clicks the link, and the products are added to the Hollister bag in the purchaser’s mobile app, where they can review the items and pay. The functionality also allows the purchaser to edit the bag for size or color and add or remove items before checking out.

Through testing, which included a soft launch of the technology earlier this year, Hollister found that customers who shared their bag through Share2PayTM placed orders at almost two times the rate of other customers.

At its launch, Share2Pay™ is available to all users on the Hollister mobile app in the United States and the United Kingdom. Follow Hollister on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook for future brand updates and initiatives.

About Hollister:

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.



About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering activewear, loungewear and underwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com

and www.socialtourist.com.

