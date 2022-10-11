Global Industrial Coatings Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 115.69 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 180 pages, titled as “Industrial Coatings Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 125+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Industrial Coatings Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Industrial Coatings industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.



The global market was valued at USD 85.19 Billion in 2020, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the Industrial Coatings Market size is expected to reach over USD 115.69 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiles:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun

BASF SE

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Aexcel Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Toefco Engineered Coating Systems, Inc.

Beckers Group

Axalta Coating Systems

LLC.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Environmentally-Friendly Coatings to Augment Industrial Coatings Market

The notion of sustainability within the global industrial coatings industry has changed since the adoption of greener solutions decades ago. The concept of sustainability aspects is been considered often on a daily basis while performing most business operations within various business sectors. The emphasis has now been shifted towards waste reduction, energy and resource conservation, use of renewable materials, and process efficiency enhancement from just reducing volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Most of the key players in the industry are also looking forward to make changes to their entire value chain by considering the general impacts of their actions. Furthermore, due to the awareness and realization of their environmental impact, currently industrial units are taking various steps in order to diminish their carbon footprint. This is attributable to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions by consumers as well as central and state government regulations. For instance, Solvay has been continuously focussing on introducing eco-friendly coatings. Solvay’s line of coating solutions was developed for the formulation of a wide range of products: waterborne architectural paints, industrial direct-to-metal coatings, adhesives and printing inks. For binder performance improvement, the Group’s Sipomer line of specialty monomers, uniquely combined with surfactants, delivers new functionalities and achieves improved durability, sustainability, and adhesion and corrosion resistance.

Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Various Industrial Sectors to Support the Global Industrial Coatings Market

Powder coatings are broadly used in various industrial sectors that include marine, automotive & vehicle refinish, electronics, aerospace, oil & gas, power generation, and other industries. The use of powder coatings results in insignificant emission of VOC in the atmosphere and also reduces the combustion risk during application and storage. Additionally, the powder coatings when in contact with human skin can be easily sweep away reducing the health threats for operators. Furthermore, as the automotive industry is projected to increase with increase in manufacturing and sales of autonomous and electric vehicles in 2020, the powder coating industry is also expected to grow. Powder coating is used for coating various automotive parts such as engines, filters, chassis, joysticks, wheels, mirrors, wipers, and other important vehicle parts. Powder coatings are further widely used in oil and gas industries as it involves various production stages and equipment in order to protect the pipelines, drills, pumps, valves and other field equipment from extreme weather conditions. Thus, these coatings are proven to be durable and corrosion-free providing high-quality aesthetics and are creating growth opportunities for the industrial coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the coatings industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Resin Type Analysis: Industrial Coatings

On the basis of Resin Type, the market is segmented into Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Fluoropolymer, Others. Customer face difficulty in in powder coatings while obtaining thin films. held the highest share in the global Industrial Coatings market and is projected to witness the same trend during the forecast period.

Technology Analysis: Industrial Coatings

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder, High Solids, Others. Polyurethane accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

End-User Industry Analysis: Industrial Coatings

Based on End-User Industry, the market is segmented into General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Coil, Packaging, Marine, Aerospace, Rail.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Industrial Coatings Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be prominent region in the global industrial coatings market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand from the furniture, appliances, and automotive industries in the region. Furthermore, high production of vehicles and increasing penetration of Japanese carmakers has also led to the regional growth of the market.

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the Industrial Coatings Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high export of electronics products and sustainable and quality products in the regions like UK and Mexico. Additionally, the increasing adoption of innovative technologies in the region is also expected to support the growth of the industrial coatings market in near future.

1. September, 2021: PPG announced the launch of a new online powder e-commerce website to provide powder coating job shops, metal fabricators, metal manufacturers and others in the U.S. with quick and easy access to small batches of the company’s powder coatings.

2. September, 2021: Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited (“U-POL”). The acquisition of U-POL strengthens Axalta’s global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy.

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

