Frontline Education Launches Market-first Human Capital Analytics Solution Providing K-12 District Leaders Unprecedented Access to Personnel Data and Insights

Malvern, PA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced a new product that will complement Frontline’s strong-performing Human Capital Management suite: Frontline Human Capital Analytics. The product delivers school district leaders actionable insights to make informed decisions to benefit staff, students and communities related to recruiting and hiring, absence and substitute placements and professional development. Leveraging data from Frontline’s Absence Management, Recruiting and Hiring and Professional Growth solutions, Human Capital Analytics empowers district leaders to make the most effective use of data with greater agility so they can confidently and optimally manage their most important investment, their people.

Schools continue to focus on immediate and long-term strategic goals to recruit, engage and retain the best qualified teachers and staff, and to ensure that instructional time is maintained by filling absence rates with effective substitutes. Human Capital Analytics provides direct access and guided analysis so district administrators can easily explore interactive dashboards, quickly view key metrics and arrive at data-backed insights to make stronger decisions for their organizations. The product will be offered in limited availability to existing clients through the end of the year.

“K-12 district leaders have the critically important job of operating successful organizations that drive teaching and learning outcomes, and our innovation strategies hinge on their needs first and foremost,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “Frontline Human Capital Analytics provides unprecedented access and ease of use to the most current, relevant data and insights—all in one place—improving a leader’s effectiveness to strategically plan and their ability to accelerate decision-making.”

School leaders that leverage Human Capital Analytics can use the solution’s organized data to:

Analyze absence trends and patterns within the district

Identify staffing needs by position at district and school levels

Understand teacher candidate and vacancy data

Improve substitute lead time and fill rates

Develop recruiting and hiring strategies

Communicate professional growth and development offerings

“Our district has become increasingly more data-driven to help inform and drive comprehensive and complex initiatives that impact student outcomes,” said Dawn Rueter-Cox, Director of Assessment & Data at Consolidated High School District 230 in Illinois. “Having access to real-time and contextually relevant data from Frontline Human Capital Analytics has transformed the way we are having conversations about staff absences. These conversations are critical to understanding and addressing student performance, teacher support and district finances, and the importance of having real data to contextualize those issues cannot be understated.”

Frontline Human Capital Analytics officially launches today at the American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) event taking place October 10-13 in Orlando, Fla. Demonstrations will be available at Booth #311 and #410, and the Frontline team will be speaking to several trending topics: Unifying HR & Business Team Strategies to Unlock Superhero Potential and Collaborative “Coopetition” Partnership: Sharing Data to Improve Decisions.

More information about Frontline Human Capital Analytics may be found here. Frontline will make additional announcements during the AASPA event that underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to helping school leaders manage critical HCM workstreams for their districts.

