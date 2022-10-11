edgeTI Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol “UNFYF”

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") (TSXV: CTRL) (FSE: Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations software, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "UNFYF". Trading on the OTCQB will commence on October 11, 2022. The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "CTRL".



The OTCQB quotation is expected to provide enhanced liquidity to existing Company shareholders and potential shareholders by allowing investors to execute trades of the Company's common shares in the United States and in U.S. dollars.

Jim Barrett, CEO, commented, "Our listing on the OTCQB is an important milestone for edgeTI, and provides both visibility and access to U.S.-based investors. This listing should promote increased liquidity and simplify transactions for U.S. investors and allow them to participate directly in our success as we advance our growth efforts to help Governments, service providers, and global enterprises move at the speed of relevance."

Quotes for edgeTI's US symbol will be available once the Company's stock commences trading today on the OTCQB at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UNFYF/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) in New York, operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and it provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

