ASANTE GOLD RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain conditions required by the TSXV. The Company’s management team is actively working to satisfy such listing conditions. A timeline for the listing will be announced once the Company receives final approval. Upon listing on the TSXV, the Common Shares are expected to continue trading under the symbol “ASE” and in connection with the transition the Company will apply to delist the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

David Anthony, President and CEO stated, “We are pleased to have received conditional approval from the TSXV and believe that a TSXV listing will provide the Company and its shareholders with increased liquidity, greater visibility and enhanced market access for Canadian and international investors. We also believe that a TSXV listing can attract a wider investment audience including those institutions with investment mandates that specify certain exchanges, including the TSXV.”

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines with a combined forecast production of 335,000 oz of gold over the next 12 months. The Company continues with technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project, to define opportunities for advancement of production to 2023. All mines and projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. Asante is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.asantegold.com.

About the Bibiani Gold Mine

Bibiani is a historically significant gold mine situated in the Western Region of Ghana, with previous gold production of more than 4Moz. It is fully permitted with available mining and processing infrastructure on-site consisting of a newly refurbished 3 million tonne per annum process plant, and existing mining infrastructure. Mining commenced in late February with the first gold pour announced on July 7, 2022 with forecast 12 month gold production of 175,000 oz.

For additional information relating to the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates for the Bibiani Gold Mine, please refer to Asante’s press releases dated July 18 and September 1, 2022, and the technical report filed on its SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) on September 1, 2022.

About the Chirano Gold Mine

Chirano is an operating open-pit and underground mining operation located in Western North region of Ghana, immediately south of the Company’s Bibiani Gold Mine. Chirano was first explored and developed in 1996 and began production in October 2005. The mine comprises the Akwaaba, Suraw, Akoti South, Akoti North, Akoti Extended, Paboase, Tano, Obra South, Obra, Sariehu and Mamnao open pits and the Akwaaba and Paboase underground mines. Gold Equivalent Production in 2021 was 154,668 oz on a 100% basis (source Kinross Gold Corporation).

