Grinding Machinery Global Market to Reach $8.57 Billion by 2026 at a 7.3% CAGR

Major players in the grinding machinery market are Makino, Amada Machine Tools Co., Falcon Machine Tools Co. Ltd, ANCA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation, Junker Group, Gleason Corporation, Okuma Corporation, DANOBAT GROUP, United Grinding North America, DMG Mori, Fanuc, Koyo Machine Industries, KEHREN GmbH, Makita Corporation.



The global grinding machinery market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The grinding machinery market is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the grinding machinery market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the grinding machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the grinding machinery market going forward. Industrial automation refers to the control of machinery and the industrial process by autonomous systems such as robotics, computer software, and others.

The increasing adoption of industrial automation is expected to boost the demand for grinding machinery, as they would acquiring new machinery that is compatible with automation software and systems. According to the study published by Association for Advancing Automation in 2021, robot orders across the globe increased by 67% in the second quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020. Therefore, the increase in industrial automation is expected to boost demand for grinding machinery during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the grinding machinery market. Many companies operating in the grinding machinery market are using new technologies such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC), laser-based sharpening and, universal grinding machines to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2019, United Grinding Group, a Swiss precision machines manufacturer unveiled their new range of cylindrical grinders, the STUDER S121, S131, S141, and S151. This range of products delivers the highest precision and efficiency, especially for flange parts, spindle shafts, and spindle housings. This line of products includes several kinds of universal-type models designed for high production.



