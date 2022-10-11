Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022: Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Car Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Organization Size, Application and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edge computing market is expected to grow from US$ 40.84 million in 2022 to US$ 132.11 million by 2028; the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028.



The deployment of strong internet infrastructures, such as 5G and fiber optic cables, in developed countries, coupled with the rolling out of advanced infrastructures enable the establishment of new use cases, such as Fixed Wireless Access, Massive IoT, and Critical IoT. Such advancements in internet technology are driving individuals and businesses to harness the best out of the existing opportunities and maximize their revenue generation streams.

As per Ericsson's mobility report published in June 2022, broadband IoT (4G/5G) overtook 2G and 3G holding the largest share of all cellular IoT-connected devices. Massive IoT technologies (NB-IoT and Cat-M) increased by ~80% during 2021, reaching ~330 million connections. The number of IoT devices connected by these technologies is expected to overtake 2G/3G by 2023. Also, the penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronics is increasing among huge populations in India and China.

Apart from individuals, businesses across the industries, such as automotive, agriculture, oil & gas, healthcare, and manufacturing, are aware of the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, which encourages the integration of sensors into devices. Enterprises and service providers perceive IoT as a key enabler of digital transformation and improvements in operational efficiencies. Thus, edge computing plays a key role in IoT deployment across various industries, which drives the edge computing market growth.

5G connectivity is enabling an era of user-centric networks by bringing in the concept of network slicing and composable networking. Network service providers are ideally positioned to deliver intelligent traffic routing from the mobile network to the optimal location, escalating the need for faster network capability. However, the evolution of distributed cloud computing enables them to move beyond traditional connectivity-service models.

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are looking for new revenue sources to secure growth in their businesses. Thus, with the introduction of 5G and edge computing, the CSPs are now in a better position to provide new offerings. The 5G can enhance edge computing applications by reducing latency, improving application response times, and enhancing data collection and processing capabilities. Thus, the introduction of 5G with an edge messaging system accelerates the speed of connectivity services and delivers near-instant communication experiences. Therefore, the rising trend of the adoption of 5G networks is propelling the demand for edge computing market.

These applications include online meetings and mission-critical computation applications hosted on the cloud. Low latency indicates the reliability and robustness of connections, with reduced connection loss, delays, lags, and buffers, which significantly benefits healthcare, air traffic control, and combat situation, among other applications. It is critical for many businesses and industries that rely on real-time applications or live streaming, including banking, diagnostic imaging, navigation, stock trading, weather forecasting, collaboration, research, ticket sales, video broadcasting, and online gaming.

The edge computing market has been analyzed on the basis of the following segments: component, application, enterprise size, industry, and geography.

Based on component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services.

The edge computing market, by application, is subsegmented into smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), content delivery, augmented reality and virtual reality, and others.

The market, by enterprise size, is subsegmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

The edge computing market, based on industry, is further segmented into manufacturing, energy & utility, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, and others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Adoption of IoT across Industries

Extremely Low Latency and High Availability of Bandwidth

Market Restraints

Rising Risks and Concerns Related to Data Privacy

Challenges Associated with Remote Management

Market Opportunities

Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Car Infrastructure

Market Trends

Emergence of 5G Network to Deliver Instant Communication Experiences

Key Players

ADLINK Technology

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Technologies

EdgeConnex Inc.

FogHorn Systems

International Business Machine Corporation

Litmus Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Vapor IO, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Edge Computing Market Landscape



5. Edge Computing Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Edge Computing Market - Global Analysis



7. Edge Computing Analysis - By Component



8. Global Edge Computing Market Analysis - By Application



9. Global Edge Computing Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size



10. Global Edge Computing Market Analysis - By Industry



11. Edge Computing Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Edge Computing Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Global Edge Computing Market-Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix

