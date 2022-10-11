Robotic Refueling System Market Worth USD 107.4 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Refueling System market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Robotic Refueling System market during 2022-2028.

Robotic Refueling System market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

According to our researcher's latest study, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Robotic Refueling System market size is estimated to be worth USD 20 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 107.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 27.2% during the review period.

Global Robotic Refueling System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Others

Applications: -

Mining

Automobile

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Warehouse & Logistics

Marine & Shipping

Construction

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

ABB Group

Scott Technology

KUKA

Rotec Engineering

Fuelmatics

Mine Energy Solution

GAZPROMNEFT-AERO

Aerobotix

Shaw Development

FANUC

Stäubli International

Daihen

PLUG POWER Inc

Neste

Yaskawa

Aral

Shell

TATSUNO Corporation

Green Fueling Inc

Simon Group

Key Benefits of Robotic Refueling System Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Robotic Refueling System Market

