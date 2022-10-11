Genomics in Cancer Care Market is estimated to be US$ 72.61 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomics is the study of all of person’s gene. Genomics play role in health and disease. Genomics are widely used in cancer care treatment for diagnosing and treating cancer disease. Structural Genomics and Functional Genomics are two types of Genomics. Gene Therapy, Gene Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Pharmacogenetics & Targeted Therapy, Metagenomics, Mitochondrial Genomics, Pharmacogenomics are variety of applications in genomics. Metagenomics has become the important application in genomics. The newer technique genome editing is used in gene therapy. Genome editing help to introduce gene-editing tools which can able to change existing DNA in cell. Genomics are used in drug discovery due to their properties like high-throughput sequencing & characterization of expressed human genes. Genomics has allowed effective preventive measures, change in drug research strategy and development process in drug discovery due to knowledge about human genes and their functions. A complete human genome contains about 3 billion base pairs of DNA. Pharmacogenomics is the study of genes and their functions to develop safe medications which are effective and can be prescribed based on person’s genetic makeup. Pharmacogenomics choose the drug and drug doses that are effective for that particular person by using genetic information about that person. Pharmacogenomics helps in improving patient safety, health care costs and drug efficiency. Single nucleotide variant (SNV) panels are used in pharmacogenetics. Genomics helps to reveal the abnormalities in genes which has drived the development and growth of different types of cancer. Study of cancer genome has improved in understanding the biology of cancer which has enabled to discover new methods for diagnosing & treating the disease. The importance of Genomics in cancer care has provided to discover new drug development and effective treatment in diagnosing and treating the disease which has driven positive impact on target market growth.

Key Highlights:

In 2021, (PMC), rapid development of NGS (next generation sequencing) technology which includes advance in bioinformatics, data interpretation, sequencing technologies, sequencing chemistry has provide wide applications in increasing demand of precision medicine. Next generation sequencing has become the standard care for analysis of genome and major application in diagnostic centers for detection of infectious diseases, genomic profiling for precision oncology and constitutional disorders.

In 2022, PerkinElmer has launched new BioQule NGS (next generation sequencing) System which are affordable and easy to use. This new system has enabled researchers for producing high quality next-generation sequencing libraries that provides wide variety of applications requiring genomic analysis with yield of reproducible and reliable results.

Analyst View:

Increase in cancer disease, rising emergence of clinical relievance in genomic medicine, recent advancement in genomics, newly developed technology like next-generation sequencing has given rise in use of Genomics in Cancer Care. Wide variety of applications in Gene Therapy, Gene Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Pharmacogenetics & Targeted Therapy, Metagenomics, Mitochondrial Genomics, Pharmacogenomics has fueled the target market growth. Rising awareness in individual who are pertaining to cancer genomics, rapid growth in biotechnology industries, research institutes, diagnostic centers is expected to have positive impact on Genomics in Cancer Care market. Importance of Genomics in cancer care has enabled to provide effective treatment, new drug development, diagnosing and treating disease which has enhanced the target market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market, By Type (Structural Genomics, Functional Genomics), By Application (Gene Therapy, Gene Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Pharmacogenetics & Targeted Therapy, Metagenomics, Mitochondrial Genomics, Pharmacogenomics, and Others), By End-User (Research Institute, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market accounted for US$ 16.1 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 72.61 Bn by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.3%. The Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Based on Type, Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented into Structural Genomics and Functional Genomics.

Based on Application, Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented into Gene Therapy, Gene Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Pharmacogenetics & Targeted Therapy, Metagenomics, Mitochondrial Genomics, Pharmacogenomics, and others.

Based on End-User, Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented into Research Institute, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and others.

By Region, the Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market includes, Pacific Biosciences Inc., Abbott Molecular Oxford Gene Technology, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Labs, Illumina Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, Cancer Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

