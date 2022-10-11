Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Airports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Solution Types segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

- The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ascent Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daifuku North America Holding Company

Gentrack

Honeywell Building Solutions

IBM Corp.

Indra Sistemas, S.A

NEC Corporation of America

NICE Systems Ltd.

QinetiQ Group PLC

Raytheon Company

Sabre, Inc.

Scarabee

Selex ES S.P.A

Siemens AG

SITA SA

Thales S.A.

Wipro Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Airports: An Introductory Overview

Smart Airports: An Introduction

Smart Airport Ecosystem

Applications of Smart Airports

Terminal-side Smart Airport

Land-side Smart Airport

Airside Smart Airport

Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview

Air Traffic Management

Baggage Handling

Building Operations

Check-In

Security

Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected,

Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless

and Stress-free Smart Journeys

Airports Witness Digital Transformation

Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized

Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports

Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports

Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions

Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports

Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport

Profitability

Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers

Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future

Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases

Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure

Models

The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past

The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the

Recent Past

Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports

Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected

Airports: The Future Smart Airports

Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets

to Spearhead Future Growth

Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by

Country: 2010-2018

Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger

Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic

Region: 2018-2038

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown

of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000

and 2018

World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel

Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from

Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift

Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs

Disruption of Conventional Models

Passenger Security and Safety

Passenger Experience

Penetration of Advanced Technologies

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for

Smart Airport Solutions

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Competition

Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Smart Airports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy

Growth in Spending on Smart Airports

Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($ Billion) by

Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments

Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies: Percentage of

Airports Investing by Type of Technology (2020P)

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport

Investments

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart

Airport Solutions

Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the

Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports: Global Market for

Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) in

US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most

Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing

Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-

Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

Mobile-based Services at Airports Worldwide: Percentage of

Airports Offering Passenger Services through Mobile Apps for

2016 and 2018

Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable

Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the

Digital Passenger

Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of

Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

Global Smartphone Connections in Millions for the Period 2013-

2018)

Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for

Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT)

Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de

Chile Airport

Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive

Market Penetration

Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

Air Passenger Check-in at Airports Worldwide by Method (in %)

for 2018 and 2021

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs

for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the

Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

Factors Attributed to Passenger Baggage Delays in Air Travel:

Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason for 2019

IATA’s Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage

Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation

Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print

Technology Gain Traction

3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use

for Traveler Verification

Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent

Airports

Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing

Congestion at Airports

Global ABC eGate and Kiosk Market Revenues in $ Million for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border

Controls and e-Gates

Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks

Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Kiosks Deployed by

Region for 2020P

Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market

Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of

Smart Airport Security Technologies

Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security

Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle

Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without

Compromising Security Protocols

Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue

Generation for Airports

Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %) for

Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019

Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers

Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue

Generation Opportunities for Operators

Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports

Implementation

Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart

Networks Favors Market Demand

Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions

Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports: Percentage of

Airports Conducting BI Analysis by Priority Area for 2018

BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from

Information

Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision

Making at Airports

Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market

Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing

Technologies for Airports of the Future

Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of

Airports into Smart Airports

Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport

Technologies

Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services

Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports

Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto

Smart Airports

Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology

Adoption at Airports

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends

Favoring Market Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Innovations & Advancements

Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s

Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service

Providers

Smart Trolley at Airports

Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience

Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology

Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and

Airports

Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems

Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos

Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports

Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports



