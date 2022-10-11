Cloud Migration Market Size & Shares by 2027 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Migration market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Cloud Migration market during 2022-2027. Cloud Migration market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Cloud migration is the process of partially or completely deploying an organization's digital assets, services, IT resources or applications to the cloud. The migrated assets are accessible behind the cloud's firewall. Cloud migration is also known as business process outsourcing (BPO), which may entail migrating a total organizational infrastructure, where computing, storage, software and platform services are transferred to the cloud for access. The global Cloud Migration market size was valued at USD 5817.64 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period, reaching USD 18669.91 million by 2027.

Global Cloud Migration Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Public

Private

Hybrid

Applications: -

SMB

Large Enterprises

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report –

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Oracle Corporation

DXC Technology

Amazon Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Google LLC

WSM International LLC

VMware Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Evolve IP LLC

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)

TOC of Cloud Migration Market Research Report: -

1 Cloud Migration Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Cloud Migration Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Cloud Migration Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Cloud Migration Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Cloud Migration Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Cloud Migration Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Cloud Migration Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

