- Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, global market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Assistance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of more than US$2.0 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)

Demant A/S

DRIVE MEDICAL

GN Hearing A/S

Invacare Corporation

MED-EL (Austria)

NORDIC CAPITAL (SUNRISE MEDICAL LLC)

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Permobil Group (Sweden)

Pride Mobility Products® Corporation

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

WS Audiology Denmark A/S





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Offering Better Care

An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology

Global Market Outlook

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for

Assistive Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D

Efforts to Boost Adoption

Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care

Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies

Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate

Independent Living

Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success

of Assistive Living Technologies

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community

Live Independent Life

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic

Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially

among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining

Independent Lifestyles

Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide in

Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown (in %) by

Product Type: 2020E

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/Country (in %): 2019

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus

onto Assistive Speech Technology

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and

Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology Market



