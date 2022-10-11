Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry 2022: Featuring Sonatus, Mapbox, Cover Genius, Metromile, Zego, Root Insurance & Wejo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-vehicle innovations and futuristic technologies are allowing automakers to offer a new generation of products and services to drivers and passengers. The possibilities have given rise to numerous start-ups that are helping original equipment manufacturers to develop solutions or use vehicle data in new ways.
This study includes a list of more than 175 start-ups in the fields of connected services, user-based insurance, vehicle data platforms, telematics, cybersecurity, and software platforms. The publisher considers a start-up to be any entrepreneur/intrapreneur venture where 1 or more entrepreneurs, family members, or friends provide the initial funding; any firm dependent on pre-seed, seed, and series funding; or any firm that a parent company spins off to form a new entity/subsidiary.
The publisher used 2 benchmarking levels to further assess companies in the following areas:
- management team
- regional impact
- market attractiveness
- employee strength
- year of establishment
- business scalability
- total addressable market
- portfolio strength
- stakeholder ecosystem partnerships
- cyber-risk intensity
From this, a final top 10 is determined in each segment, and the 3 leaders are examined in more detail.
The project also explores growth drivers and restraints that will affect the connected car market through 2028, examines recent funding and regional presence, and presents growth opportunities that warrant further exploration and action.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Start-ups in the Connected Car Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation and Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Connected Car Unit Shipment Forecast
- Connected Car Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast for Cars With Embedded Telematics
- Analysis by Segment and Region
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Start-up Definition
- The Start-up Methodology
- Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Benchmark Overview
- The Start-up Ecosystem
- Top 3 Players in Key Connected Car Segments
- Key Participants Investing in Start-ups
- Recently Funded Start-ups
- Connected Car Start-ups by Region
- APAC Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments for the Connected Car Market
- Start-up Penetration by Segment
- Key Conclusion and Findings
3 Connected Services
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Cubic Telecom Profile
- INRIX Profile
- Sibros Profile
4 Cybersecurity
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Upstream Security Profile
- AutoCrypt Profile
- Argus Cyber Security Profile
5 Telematics
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- PATEO Profile
- Autotalks Profile
- Cambridge Mobile Telematics Profile
6 Vehicle Data Platforms
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Wejo Profile
- Otonomo Profile
- Miovision Profile
7 User-based Insurance
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Metromile Profile
- Zego Profile
- Root Insurance Profile
8 Software Platform
- Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria to Shortlist Companies
- Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Sonatus Profile
- Mapbox Profile
- Cover Genius Profile
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Collection and Analysis of Vehicle Data
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced HMI Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Electric and Autonomous Technology
10 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Sonatus
- Mapbox
- Cover Genius
- Metromile
- Zego
- Root Insurance
- Wejo
- Otonomo
- Miovision
- PATEO
- Autotalks
- Cambridge Mobile Telematics
- Upstream Security
- AutoCrypt
- Argus Cyber Security
- Cubic Telecom
- INRIX
- Sibros
