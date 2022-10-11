MANTA Enhances Data Lineage Platform Capabilities with Release 38

ТАMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced the launch of Release 38, offering new capabilities to its world-class data lineage platform including powerful new scanners and technology enhancements to improve user experience and expand data pipeline visibility.



With Release 38, MANTA is offering new scanners for cloud-based data integration tools Fivetran and Azure Data Factory. By connecting to and scanning these two popular data integration solutions, MANTA users will achieve comprehensive visualization of data flows to produce informed, actionable business insights.

Release 38 incorporates several enhancements to existing data lineage scanners to improve user experience and offer greater visibility into data pipelines. New capabilities include:

Snowflake: support for over two dozen operators and functions to deliver a detailed view of data flows across enterprise pipelines

support for over two dozen operators and functions to deliver a detailed view of data flows across enterprise pipelines Alation Refresh Tokens: API connectivity support for Alation integration to enable comprehensive data visibility and security

API connectivity support for Alation integration to enable comprehensive data visibility and security Power BI: added support for interactive data visualizations with paginated reports to print data in a neat, page-fitting table format

added support for interactive data visualizations with paginated reports to print data in a neat, page-fitting table format PostgreSQL: support for “COPY FROM” statement to further extract and analyze pertinent metadata within selected databases

support for “COPY FROM” statement to further extract and analyze pertinent metadata within selected databases SAP HANA: export command support for partner catalog integration



Additional enhancements to MANTA’s infrastructure include improved performance of the Neo4j repository and the introduction of MANTA Alias, a new tool offering customers the ability to rename components within the repository tree to replace overly technical names with one that is more recognizable to the user.

“MANTA’s dedication to providing the most comprehensive data lineage solution is reflected by our engineering team’s continued product innovation,” said Ernie Ostic, SVP of Product at MANTA. “With Release 38, MANTA users have access to new and improved lineage capabilities for further visibility into data environments and access to the highest quality data to inform business decisions that fuel company growth.”

About MANTA

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

