NETGEAR Selects LitePoint to Ensure Performance of Next Generation Wi-Fi 7 Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that NETGEAR, has selected the LitePoint IQxel-MX test platform to accelerate design verification and optimization of its next generation Wi-Fi 7 solutions.



Wi-Fi 7 is the most powerful Wi-Fi standard to date. It meets the high data rates and low latency required by gaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Wi-Fi 7 delivers the best experience for these immersive applications.

“NETGEAR continues to lead with best-in-class Wi-Fi products using the latest Wi-Fi technology. The collaboration between LitePoint and NETGEAR ensures we will get our Wi-Fi 7 products to market quickly and with high quality,” said Joseph Emmanuel, Vice President Wireless Engineering at NETGEAR.

LitePoint’s long history of Wi-Fi test leadership and partnerships with leading chipset providers ensures that the IQxel-MX is out-of-the-box ready to thoroughly test Wi-Fi 7 products with the highest performance. NETGEAR, a leading provider of advanced networking products for homes, businesses, and service providers relies on the IQxel-MX to verify that its Wi-Fi products deliver the fastest Wi-Fi performance and work in their customers’ hands the way they were designed.

“LitePoint supports all the Wi-Fi 7 chipsets and supplies turnkey test automation that shortens design cycle times. This allows our customers to focus on optimizing their product performance and getting to market quickly with high confidence,” said John Lukez, Vice President LitePoint Applications. “The IQxel-MX platform delivers industry-leading radio frequency (RF) measurement performance, critical to accurately characterize the wide bandwidth and high modulation rate of Wi-Fi 7. In addition, the platform provides support for validation of advanced features such as multi-link operation and high order MIMO, vital to ensuring high speeds and low latency.”

Technical Details: IQxel-MX

The IQxel-MX is a fully integrated RF PHY test solution with signal generation and analysis combined in a single tester, supporting a continuous frequency range from 400 MHz to 7.3 GHz. With an analysis bandwidth of 320 MHz and best-in-class residual Error Vector Magnitude (EVM) floor. The unique signal combination architecture supports MLO without external hardware, and high order MIMO testing. The IQxel-MX addresses the requirements of the IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E) and IEEE 802.11 legacy specifications, as well as a full range of connectivity standards (Bluetooth 5.x, Zigbee, Z-Wave).

For faster time to market, turnkey IQfact+™ software solutions offer customized testing of leading chipsets and enable thorough design verification and rapid volume manufacturing with minimal engineering effort.

Availability and More Information

The IQxel-MX is now available. Complete product details are available on the LitePoint website.



To learn more about LitePoint’s IQxel product family, please visit:

https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqxel-mx-high-performance-802-11be-test-system/

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

