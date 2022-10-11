Bright Green Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Five Additional Biotech and Pharmaceutical Leaders

GRANTS, N.M., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today announced that it has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”). The SAB – comprised of a strong group of industry leaders and chaired by Colin Stott, Chief Operating Officer at Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC: ABTI) – will work cohesively with Bright Green’s senior management to advance the Company’s long-term business growth and position it for future success. In the near term, it will provide guidance related to ongoing construction at its agricultural complex in Grants, New Mexico, as Bright Green prepares to ramp up its operations to meet the demand for federally approved cannabis for the U.S. and international markets.



“The prestigious group of scientific and operational leaders we have assembled to sit on our Scientific Advisory Board will provide Bright Green with informed counsel in the months and years ahead,” said Terry Rafih, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board of Bright Green. “These new appointments bring experience across technology, pharmaceutical development, GMP manufacturing, as well as early-stage research to late-stage clinical development of human therapeutics. Their collective expertise will serve us well as we expand our manufacturing facilities and will support the Company as we capitalize on commercial opportunities and achieve regulatory milestones.”

“I am delighted to be appointed Chair of Bright Green’s Scientific Advisory Board, and to be part of such a distinguished group of industry experts,” said Colin Stott, Chief Operating Officer of Alterola Biotech. “Collectively, we will guide Bright Green through the development of its facilities in New Mexico and ensure compliance with all regulatory and agency requirements to deliver high quality API material for the U.S. and international markets.”

The newly appointed members of Bright Green’s SAB are outlined below:

Colin Stott

Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board

Colin Stott is currently Chief Operating Officer at Alterola Biotech. Prior to Alterola, he spent almost two decades at GW Pharmaceuticals, where he was a leader in Scientific Affairs and R&D Operations. He also held key research roles in other well-known companies in the U.K., including Napp Pharmaceuticals, Phytopharm, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, Alpha Therapeutics UK and Schering-Plough Research Institute. He is also a founder of Phytotherapeutix Ltd and was Chief Operating Officer at Alinova Biosciences Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree, with Honors, and a Diploma in Industrial Studies and Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Loughborough University in the U.K.

Guy Webber

Scientific Advisory Board Member

Guy Webber is the founder of DMPK Services, a consultancy focused on pre-clinical Investigational New Drug applications. He holds over 25 years of drug development experience with pharmaceutical companies, as well as contract research organizers, supporting four successful new drug applications. He previously served as Group Leader, Early Drug Development at Evotec, and held scientific manager roles at Covance, Envigo, and GW Pharmaceuticals. He started his career as a Study Director and Research Scientist at Huntingdon Life Sciences and GSK, respectively. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree, with Honors, in Chemistry, and a Master of Science in Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Metabolism from Loughborough University in the U.K.

Dominic Schiller

Scientific Advisory Board Member

Dominic Schiller is a Chartered and European Patent Attorney with over 30 years of experience, largely in the pharmaceutical, botanical and nutraceutical industries. He is the founder and CEO of Equipped 4 Holdings Limited, the parent company of Equipped 4 (IP) Limited, an Intellectual Property law practice specializing in building patent portfolios for biotech companies, most notably GW Pharmaceuticals and Compass Pathways. Mr. Schiller successfully secured some of the earliest and most prominent cannabinoid-related patents for GW Pharma, helping them establish an IP portfolio comprising claims directed to plants, plant extracts, extraction technology, pharmaceutical formulations, drug delivery and the therapeutic uses of cannabinoids, as well as plant variety rights. He was also the patent attorney behind Compass Pathways, a mental health care company. He holds a combined honors degree in Biochemistry and Genetics from Leeds University and earned his MBA from Liverpool University.

Tamás Bíró

Scientific Advisory Board Member

Tamás Bíró, MD, PhD, DSc and Professor of Physiology, Neurobiology, and Immunology, is a renowned academic and researcher with over 20 years of experience in academia. His research focused largely on the regulatory role of the endocannabinoid system and the closely related family of the TRP ion channels in the formation and establishment of the complex barrier of the human skin. Multiple projects of his Labs aimed at exploiting the potential of numerous synthetic and plant-derived molecules, targeting the endocannabinoid system and certain TRP channels, in the therapeutic management of various diseases. He received his medical degree from the University of Debrecen and spent two years as a Fogarty fellow at the National Cancer Institute (NIH). He received his PhD in physiology and neurobiology at the University of Debrecen.

Brian Thomas

Scientific Advisory Board Member

Brian Thomas, PhD, is a former medical researcher with over 28 years of experience as a Principal Investigator on National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) research contracts at Research Triangle Institute (RTI) and the University of Mississippi. In these roles, he coordinated the preparation and analysis of research drugs and substance abuse treatment medications at RTI, including a variety of novel cannabinoid drug substances and formulations, and over 35 million tobacco cigarettes of varying nicotine content for the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support clinical trials of reduced nicotine exposure tobacco products. In 2019, he joined Canopy Growth Corporation as Senior Director, Analytical Chemistry, Discovery Sciences, and Pharmaceutics, where he had management oversight of drug substance and product testing to support preclinical and clinical studies in accordance with regulatory guidance. He then joined The Cronos Group to serve as the Director of Analytical Sciences. Currently, he provides pharmaceutical consulting services as Empirical Pharmaceutical Services, LLC.

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

