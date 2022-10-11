Conductor to Hold Second Annual Digital Transformation Summit to Showcase Exclusive Insights on Future-Proofing Digital Marketing Strategies

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the leading enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced today its second Digital Transformation Summit will be held on Wednesday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). The Summit will be a free 2-hour virtual event featuring best-in-class marketing leaders and top executives Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-founder of Rent The Runway, Pat Reinhart, VP of Customer Success at Conductor, and Bonin Bough, host on CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles, co-creator of Group Black Media Collective, writer and renowned marketing-executive, discussing digital marketing strategies. The experts will provide exclusive insights on how to implement digital transformation successfully by focusing on four core areas: Strategy, data, customers, and culture.



Conductor has supported thousands of brands through successful digital transformation efforts. The 2022 Summit is bringing together the best minds in digital marketing to share their exclusive learnings from years of experience. “At a time of economic and regulatory uncertainty, it’s especially critical for brands to be planning ahead,” says Pat Reinhart, VP of Customer Success, Conductor. “Implementing the right digital marketing strategies now will help brands future-proof their marketing efforts down the road and ensure the continued success of their businesses.”

Throughout the Summit, attendees will hear from noteworthy thought leaders on topics including strategies to diversify marketing efforts, how to optimize paid and organic search channels, leverage data-driven insights to increase traffic, conversions, and revenue, enhance the customer experience, and more. Conductor will also announce the winners of the Women in Search Awards , celebrating women leaders in SEO, Web, and Content who are making a difference in Organic Marketing. In raising awareness of these women's accomplishments, Conductor aims to encourage more women to get involved with this rapidly growing field.

“We’re excited for the return of the Digital Transformation Summit to help brands kickstart their digital marketing strategies as they plan ahead for 2023,” says Lindsay Boyajian Hagan, VP of Marketing, Conductor. “The pandemic has sped up digital transformation and brands are seeing a need to quickly adapt to a changing digital marketing landscape. We’re looking forward to hearing from industry leaders who have played major roles in brands’ success in executing digital marketing strategies and honoring women leaders in this dynamic industry who are making an impact in their organizations.”

To learn more and register for the 2022 Digital Transformation Summit, visit https://www.conductor.com/events/2022-digital-transformation-summit-conductor/#