SINTX TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES PRODUCTION ORDER FOR AEROSPACE COMPONENTS

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today that it has received a production order for silicon nitride components in a critical commercial jet application from a global aerospace manufacturer. The receipt of the order follows a lengthy qualification period which included assessment of SINTX’s Operational and Quality Management Systems as well as evaluation of prototypes manufactured by SINTX.

“To meet the customer’s strict requirements, SINTX leveraged its existing manufacturing capabilities in Salt Lake City and developed a process to produce complex engine components,” said Don Bray, VP of Business Development for SINTX. “Our silicon nitride manufacturing process is certified to the rigorous AS9100D standard which is a requirement for this application and allowed SINTX to compete for this order. We have several other aerospace and industrial components in evaluation now and expect additional orders in the near future. We believe that our materials technology is very strong, and this aerospace segment is a growth area for SINTX.”

Due to its rare combination of high strength, high oxidation resistance, low dielectric constant, and low dielectric loss, SINTX’s STX-100 silicon nitride is a superior material choice for components that need a radio frequency (RF) transparent material that is durable at varying temperatures and speeds.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the expectation that additional orders may be made and the growth of our business in the aerospace segment. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.