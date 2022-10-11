data.world partners with Snowflake to deliver deeper insights into how businesses use data

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, with its knowledge-graph-powered data catalog becoming Powered by Snowflake to help joint customers leverage its deep usage and engagement metrics that will drive better business outcomes with data. This achievement comes just a few weeks after data.world became a Snowflake Premier Partner .



data.world’s knowledge-graph-based data catalog, Powered by Snowflake, enables enterprises to engage in more collaborative, inclusive, and agile data work. The platform creates a single, semantically organized view of data from multiple sources so more people can find, understand, and discover relationships among data no matter where it lives or what format it’s in. data.world’s reporting capabilities, now Powered by Snowflake, make it easier for joint customers to know who is using what data, how often, for what purpose, and if it is useful in solving their business problems.

“Speed is the ultimate competitive advantage for enterprises today,” said Jon Loyen, CPO and co-founder at data.world. “The pandemic, followed by these challenging economic times, have only exacerbated the need for businesses to move even faster. By building data.world’s usage reporting product on Snowflake we can ensure that our shared customers have quick, easy access and understanding of the data that helps them make the right decisions.”

“We look forward to seeing Snowflake customers benefit from data.world’s knowledge graph, which offers flexibility and scale when cataloging data,” said Scott Schilling, Director, Data Sharing Alliances at Snowflake. “Together with Snowflake usage and reporting metrics, data.world gives companies great insight into how data is used for business decisions and where processes can be improved to maximize returns.”

Global telecommunications provider OneWeb is building a constellation of 700 low-orbit satellites to deliver broadband internet services to people everywhere. Each day, their satellites collect and transmit 55 billion rows of data. To manage this, they have implemented a data mesh, and leverage data.world to understand how employees are accessing and using data from across 32 Snowflake customers.

“data.world and Snowflake are perfect complements for enabling OneWeb’s data mesh,” said Miguel Morgado, Product Manager at OneWeb. “Snowflake performs at a high level and handles high volumes of data with ease while data.world’s knowledge graph ensures that all of our metadata is mapped, linked, and discoverable for everyday use. We rely on the integration between systems to inform our ongoing data strategy.”

To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake .

About data.world

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.8 million members, including 90% of the Fortune 500. Our company has 51+ patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

Media Contact

Marykate Cary

Group Gordon

mcary@groupgordon.com