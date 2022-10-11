Cytex, Inc and Mohawk Insurance Services Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Active Cybersecurity Protection and Education to Its Clients

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Cybersecurity pioneer, Cytex, Inc. and Mohawk Insurance announce their partnership to empower clients to protect their data assets from malicious cyberattacks and prevent data breaches with state-of-the-art DNS firewall security and Phishing Simulation.

Tom O'Connor, Mohawk Insurance Services Managing Partner, commented, "Mohawk Insurance is always looking for ways to make our clients more successful by providing added value services that protect their physical and digital assets. We chose Cytex as a partner because they've pioneered a comprehensive platform solution for cybersecurity that provides a high level of security, visibility, and actionable data to make our clients safer in today's connected business environment."

Cytex, Inc. CEO Andrew Surwilo remarked, "Remote work environments, the proliferation of connected devices, and cloud apps have created new cyber risks that can't be defended with traditional firewalls. We are thrilled to partner with Mohawk Insurance to protect Mohawk's clients against emerging cyber threats and data breaches."

As small to midsize businesses continue to be the target of email phishing campaigns, Mohawk is bringing its clients a solution that increases employee cyber-threat awareness in a meaningful way. "We know that phishing campaigns targeting employee emails are one of the top ways businesses are compromised, and we recognize that the most effective way to combat this threat is to create a culture of cybersecurity awareness at the employee level through education. The Cytex Platform seamlessly combines protection, awareness, and education in an easy to implement and use dashboard," O'Connor said.

Under the Cytex -Mohawk Insurance program, clients receive free implementation of both the DNS firewall security defense and Phishing Simulation modules within the Cytex Unified Platform for $75 per month. Mohawk is proud to offer these services and is committed to being a proactive partner in safeguarding the value its clients continue to create. To take advantage of this program, businesses can sign up at: https://cytex.io/cytex_mohawk.html

About Cytex, Inc. Cytex is a first-of-its-kind, SaaS-based platform solution that combines cybersecurity, network operations, data supply chain monitoring, and compliance automation. Cytex patent-pending technology eliminates application sprawl by combining functionality across cybersecurity and compliance domains. https://cytex.i

About Mohawk Insurance Services

Founded in 2022, Mohawk Insurance Services brings more than 100 years of combined insurance experience to service businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout New York and across the nation. We represent the leading regional and national insurance companies, providing our clients with the most comprehensive coverage, price, and service options available in the marketplace. With experienced team members in global partnerships and complex policies, we're determined to find the best solutions for businesses big and small. https://www.mohawkinsurance.com

