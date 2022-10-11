Nuvei Simply Connect is making enterprise-grade payments available to small and medium-sized businesses

Montreal, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today the launch of Nuvei Simply Connect, a ready-to-use, fully customizable payments interface designed to help businesses accelerate their growth.

Until today, merchants without large in-house development were left with low performing products that did not give them the ability to customize, localize and adapt to the needs of their business.

Nuvei Simply Connect is a Software Developer Kit (SDK) solution that is simple to implement and customize and comes with the leading features and capabilities from Nuvei’s enterprise-grade core product, making it the most complete and easy to deploy SDK solution in the market to date.

Thanks to Nuvei’s modular approach, the solution allows merchants to connect seamlessly to any part of an existing payment stack a business may have. It includes features Nuvei usually provides to its top merchants, such as the largest offering of payment methods available on the market, leading fraud and risk management, PCI and 3DS compliance, authorization rate boosters and best-in-class analytics and reporting.

Everything with Simply Connect has been designed to enable merchants and platforms of any size to customize and improve the customer experience, the transaction page to completely blend with the rest of a site’s layout and make loading time issues a thing of the past. The simple ‘very low code’ tools allow a business to modify fonts and colors, choose optimal payment methods, currencies and languages to display.

“Accepting payments should not be complicated. At Nuvei, we are committed to helping businesses of all sizes around the world deliver unique consumer experiences and accelerate their growth. That’s why we are delighted to be launching Simply Connect which makes enterprise-grade payments technology available to all,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer.

