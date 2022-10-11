Aircraft Window and Windshield Market Sales will increase at 3.8% CAGR through 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft window and windshield sales are estimated to be valued at US$ 617.6 Mn in 2022, with steady long-term projections, according to the latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.



According to the market forecast, the aviation industry has increased demand for both cockpit windshields and cabin windows. A variety of aircraft types, including small body, wide body, regional aircraft, and others are available in the market. Continually growing aircraft numbers will directly increase the need for aircraft windows and windshields.

The number of passengers traveling by air has increased as a result of rising per capita expenditure in emerging economies. The global market for aircraft windows and windshields has been driven by an increase in demand from aircraft manufacturers.

Major competitors in the market are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios by introducing new products with enhanced features due to advances in material, aerodynamics, and digital integration. By working with regional players, they are also expanding their worldwide reach.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By material, acrylic windows and windshields are anticipated to witness prominent demand growth at 4.6% CAGR by value during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

By application, cabin windows are expected to hold the largest market share and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 259.9 Mn by the end of 2032.

By region, North America and Europe are anticipated to exhibit substantial demand for aircraft windows and windshields. Sales in the U.S., Germany, and France are expected to increase at high CAGRs in terms of volume.

By aircraft, small body aircraft type is anticipated to witness prominent demand growth at 4.2% CAGR.

By sales channel, OEM sales are anticipated to hold a prominent share of 91.8% in the global market.





“Demand for aircraft windows and windshields will rise in direct proportion to the world's steadily expanding aircraft fleet. Key manufacturers are collaborating with aircraft manufacturers and service providers to improve their regional presence,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of aircraft windows and windshields include GKN Plc, PPG Industries, Inc., Gentex Corporation, The NORDAM Group, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A. and Control Logistics Inc.

To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, key market participants are highly focused on introducing new and innovative products into the market. Market players are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint.

For instance:

In January 2021, Lee Aerospace expanded its Hawker 125 Series with the left and right-hand side cockpit B panel windows. This adds to the Hawker 125 Series, which currently includes cabin windows – in both wet and dry seal designs.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global aircraft window and windshield market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, material, application, aircraft, sales channel, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

