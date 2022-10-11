Nextech Announces Acquisition of TouchMD, Enhancing Specialty Practice Patient Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the market leader providing a single, comprehensive specialty practice solution including Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) functionality, is pleased to announce its acquisition of TouchMD, a visual consultation, marketing, and imaging software platform for plastic surgery, medspa, dermatology, and ophthalmology practices. With this acquisition, TouchMD combined with Nextech’s platform enhances both the digital and in-person patient experience and clinical experience for specialty practices.



“Acquiring TouchMD was an easy decision,” said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Nextech. “Our customers and key industry influencers rave about TouchMD. Together we can make it easier than ever before to work with patients and create great, meaningful experiences.”

Nextech and TouchMD customers will continue to enjoy the benefits and capabilities of current solutions, and existing TouchMD customers will continue to be fully supported regardless of what EHR or practice management solution they have in place.

“I have always believed the most natural partner in our market is Nextech, and now it’s a reality,” said Kary Smith, CEO of TouchMD. “The concept of one company offering an inclusive end-to-end patient journey is powerful and speaks to both clinicians and patients. We are thrilled about what the future holds as we help Nextech and TouchMD reach new heights.”

About TouchMD

With over 12 years of experience and with thousands of medical practice clients, TouchMD has successfully created a visual consultation, marketing, and imaging software platform. Their touchscreen technology focuses on enhancing the patient experience with proven revenue generation for medical practices. TouchMD practices can customize their unique presentation to showcase all their products and services to their patients. Learn more about TouchMD.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more.

